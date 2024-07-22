The Genius Marshmallow Trick To Prevent Leaky Ice Cream Cones

Is there anything better than a cold, delicious ice cream cone on a hot day? The problem is you can never eat the sweet treat fast enough before it starts dripping all over you. Especially frustrating is when the bottom of the ice cream cone starts leaking due to a tiny hole. Even if you wrap napkins around it, the melting treat leaks right through those, too, creating a sticky mess. But, if you try a genius marshmallow trick, it may keep you from having to deal with a leaky treat ever again.

The hack is simple: Just wedge a mini-marshmallow into the bottom of the sugar cone — or a larger marshmallow into a waffle cone — to plug any potential ooze. If you prefer a regular flat-bottomed cone, that will need a nice fat marshmallow to cover its surface area. Then, scoop your ice cream like a pro into the cone and enjoy your favorite flavor, leak-free.

An added benefit to this marshmallow trick is that you will have a yummy treat to enjoy at the end, once you lick and chomp your way to the bottom of the cone. This sugary puff of goodness absorbs liquid quickly, so it's bound to take on the flavor of your preferred scoop in the end. Given that, you could add a flavored marshmallow to really thrill your palate, or make the cone a seasonal delight by incorporating special-edition marshmallows such as pumpkin spice in the fall.