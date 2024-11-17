The Best Way To Store Leftover Baked Potatoes For Ultimate Freshness

Simple baked spuds make a satisfying yet inexpensive side dish, and you can easily make a meal out of baked potatoes with unique toppings. The good news is that if you've got some leftovers, or you just want to cook a batch at once while the oven is on, they store well in the fridge or freezer, too. However, there are key steps to follow to ensure they're safe to eat.

If you're not eating your hot baked potatoes immediately, you must cool them down quickly rather than leaving them out at room temperature. It's best to ditch the foil for a fluffier potato — but if you've cooked the spuds in aluminum foil, you absolutely must remove it while the tubers cool to prevent the growth of botulinum bacteria. This is because foil stops heat from escaping, which means the potato can remain in the dangerous temperature zone of 41 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit, where bacteria can multiply.

The best way to cool cooked spuds is to refrigerate them, unwrapped and uncovered, as soon as possible and within two hours of cooking. Once cooled, either transfer them to a glass or metal pan and cover them in foil or plastic wrap, or store them in an airtight container. They should last in the fridge for three to four days if stored correctly. Alternatively, you can freeze baked potatoes for up to three months.