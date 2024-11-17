The Best Way To Store Leftover Baked Potatoes For Ultimate Freshness
Simple baked spuds make a satisfying yet inexpensive side dish, and you can easily make a meal out of baked potatoes with unique toppings. The good news is that if you've got some leftovers, or you just want to cook a batch at once while the oven is on, they store well in the fridge or freezer, too. However, there are key steps to follow to ensure they're safe to eat.
If you're not eating your hot baked potatoes immediately, you must cool them down quickly rather than leaving them out at room temperature. It's best to ditch the foil for a fluffier potato — but if you've cooked the spuds in aluminum foil, you absolutely must remove it while the tubers cool to prevent the growth of botulinum bacteria. This is because foil stops heat from escaping, which means the potato can remain in the dangerous temperature zone of 41 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit, where bacteria can multiply.
The best way to cool cooked spuds is to refrigerate them, unwrapped and uncovered, as soon as possible and within two hours of cooking. Once cooled, either transfer them to a glass or metal pan and cover them in foil or plastic wrap, or store them in an airtight container. They should last in the fridge for three to four days if stored correctly. Alternatively, you can freeze baked potatoes for up to three months.
How to reheat and eat leftover baked potatoes
The oven is one of the best ways to bake a potato, and it also gives great results when reheating. Simply bring the tubers to room temperature, then bake them in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 15 to 20 minutes until they reach an internal temperature of 185 degrees. Baking them directly on the rack will ensure the skin crisps up nicely.
Alternatively, you can reheat leftover spuds in a covered skillet with a little oil on the stovetop, in the air fryer, or wrapped in foil on the grill. The microwave can also work, but use short bursts to prevent them from overcooking or drying out.
If your leftover baked potatoes have been frozen, you can reheat them directly from the freezer without needing to thaw them first. Either wrap them in foil if you're worried about drying out, or place them directly on the oven rack and reheat at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes to an hour until they're piping hot.
There are many ways to use cooked potatoes in other recipes, too. Try mashing the flesh for fishcakes, dicing it for potato salad, or slicing the tubers into wedges before baking. You can also use leftover potatoes to elevate scrambled eggs — just dice and saute them in butter or oil before pouring over the egg mixture for a hearty breakfast or brunch dish.