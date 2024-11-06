Use Leftover Potatoes To Give Scrambled Eggs A Hearty Upgrade

Skip heading to your local breakfast joint and, instead, be resourceful with your leftovers to construct a tasty morning meal. One specific leftover that works wonders in breakfast dishes is potatoes. After all, name a more iconic duo that goes so well with eggs and is the main component in hearty skillets and scrambles. While there are tons of delicious ways to use up leftover potatoes, diced potatoes are best for pairing with egg dishes.

To make the most mouthwatering upgrade, toss your leftovers into a pan with butter or oil. If you have whole-baked potatoes, you can dice them into home fry shapes or cubes, then complete the rest of the process as you would if they were already diced. Let them reheat as the butter helps create a crispy, rich exterior. Don't be afraid to add some extra seasonings (think salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder) to incorporate more flavor. Once you notice them getting crispy, pour your tried-and-true recipe for perfect scrambled eggs directly on top. Gently stir the egg and potato mix until they're fully cooked. Voilá – you've got a hearty, starchy, and protein-packed way to start the day.