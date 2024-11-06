Use Leftover Potatoes To Give Scrambled Eggs A Hearty Upgrade
Skip heading to your local breakfast joint and, instead, be resourceful with your leftovers to construct a tasty morning meal. One specific leftover that works wonders in breakfast dishes is potatoes. After all, name a more iconic duo that goes so well with eggs and is the main component in hearty skillets and scrambles. While there are tons of delicious ways to use up leftover potatoes, diced potatoes are best for pairing with egg dishes.
To make the most mouthwatering upgrade, toss your leftovers into a pan with butter or oil. If you have whole-baked potatoes, you can dice them into home fry shapes or cubes, then complete the rest of the process as you would if they were already diced. Let them reheat as the butter helps create a crispy, rich exterior. Don't be afraid to add some extra seasonings (think salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder) to incorporate more flavor. Once you notice them getting crispy, pour your tried-and-true recipe for perfect scrambled eggs directly on top. Gently stir the egg and potato mix until they're fully cooked. Voilá – you've got a hearty, starchy, and protein-packed way to start the day.
How to make delicious potato and egg pairings
While diced potatoes and scrambled eggs are undoubtedly a great combination, other additions can take this meal over the top. For example, add a generous sprinkle of sharp cheddar cheese for a gooey, salty tang. Go for pepper jack cheese to incorporate a creamy taste and pop of spiciness that comes from the savory jalapeños. Other items worth using are leftover roasted vegetables, such as more robust veggies like zesty onions and grassy green peppers with starchy potatoes. Broccoli provides a grassy, earthy flavor and textural differences with the plush scrambled eggs.
Softer vegetables, like steamed spinach, seamlessly fold into the dish for a touch of bitter flavor, while mushrooms supply umami, meaty notes. If veggies aren't your thing, toss precooked breakfast sausage or bacon into the pan. Breakfast sausage gives the dish an herbaceous, peppery, sweet, and savory taste. In contrast, bacon provides pops of crunchy, salty, smoky flavor.
Another great idea is to put your leftover potato and egg scramble in a tortilla to create a delicious breakfast burrito. Add some melty cheese and leftover jarred salsa to provide hints of vibrant freshness. The warm eggs, crispy potatoes, mix-ins, and charred tortillas complete what breakfast dreams are made of, all while using up often-forgotten leftovers.