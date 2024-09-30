Can And Should You Freeze Baked Potatoes?

The humble potato is the GOAT of vegetables, but it has one drawback: It can be a lot of work. Potato prep often involves scrubbing, boiling, and grating, and then there's the actual cooking stage. Baked potatoes can famously take over an hour in the oven, but there's a trick to revolutionize your meal prep game — just freeze 'em! While it will somewhat alter the spud, you absolutely can (and maybe even should) freeze them to reheat and enjoy later.

The primary change will be in the potato's texture. Potatoes contain a lot of moisture that, when baked, gets trapped within the skin (which is why people often poke holes in them before placing them in the oven). When they come out, they're soft and pillowy, but when you freeze them, all that liquid stays put, continually permeating the potato flesh. So, when you reheat them, you'll notice a drop in quality. Still, people can overhype the difference this makes. The flavor will remain intact, and the texture doesn't become slushy or unpleasant — it's just a little more mealy than before.

If you don't mind slightly moister baked potatoes, freezing them will be a game changer for meal prep, saving you time and effort. Plus, you don't have to eat them as-is. You can use pre-baked potatoes to make golden hash browns, soup, fried potatoes, fluffy mashed potatoes, and more.