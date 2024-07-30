For A Fluffier Baked Potato, Ditch The Aluminum Foil

If you're still baking potatoes in aluminum foil, you're missing out on truly tasty taters. Using foil is one of the most common baked potato mistakes, possibly because many aluminum aficionados believe that the heat-conducting layer will dramatically cut cooking time (spoiler alert: it won't). Letting baked potatoes cook directly on an oven rack or baking sheet not only reduces waste — it also results in a seriously superior spud. Potatoes that are cooked without foil get a deliciously crispy exterior and a fluffy interior that thirstily soaks up butter and sour cream.

That's because a raw potato is made up of about 80% water. As your tater cooks, all of that water converts into steam, which in turn fluffs up the starchy grains that make up its fleshy interior. Russets and other types of potatoes that are low in moisture and high in starch are the best at demonstrating this delicious phenomenon. When that steam is trapped in a silver, crinkly prison, it's reabsorbed into the potato's skin and flesh. The result is a baked potato that's disappointingly dense with sad, soggy skin. On the flip side, a potato that's free from foil can reach its fluffy potential as steam escapes through the holes you've poked through its skin, allowing the starches to separate and become light and airy while the outside takes on a crispy crust.