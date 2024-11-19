The Rainy State That Grows The Most Cherries

Cherries are one of those fruits that can be transformed into almost anything — a flaky cherry turnover, or a sweet cherry sauce to drizzle over duck, or a brandied cherry garnish for cocktails. Better yet, you can just eat them fresh by the handful. No matter how you enjoy the fruit, it's worth knowing which state you have to thank for this sweet and delicious natural treasure.

In the United States, Washington ranks at the top of the list of cherry production per state, with a volume of 240,000 tons in 2023, per World Population Review. Following that are California at 80,000 tons and Oregon at 51,000 tons. Washington, and the Pacific Northwest as a whole, has a unique microclimate ideal for growing cherries, one that provides cold winters (important for the necessary 'chilling hours' of cherry trees) as well as hot summers, plus low-humidity, well-draining soil, and lots of fresh, mountainous air.

The result is several varieties of sweet cherries, as well as sour tart cherries. A few of the most popular Washington varieties include Bing cherries (which represent over 50% of cherry production in the state, according to Washington State University), as well as Rainier, Chelan, and Lapins.