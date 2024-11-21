Next Time You Pickle Vegetables, Give Them A Sweet Vanilla Upgrade

We all know what a pickle is, don't we? Green, vaguely cylindrical, a bit nobbly. There might be dill involved. Maybe it's already been sliced up, ready to be tossed into a burger. Maybe it's tiny and on a charcuterie board — although, then it's a cornichon. But here's the thing: the buck doesn't stop with the dill-pickled cucumber. Pickling is an endlessly versatile technique, and exploring the possibilities of pickling at home can be brilliant fun. One such possibility might just surprise you — but hear us out. Next time you pickle vegetables at home, why not give them an upgrade with a hint of vanilla?

Yes, vanilla! It's not just for infusing custards and ice creams. Though most people think of vanilla as existing pretty much exclusively within the realm of desserts, it's far more versatile and complex than it gets credit for, with plenty of savory applications — from balancing the tang in vinaigrettes to sweetening up roasted vegetables.

When it comes to pickling, though, vanilla truly shines. Rather than feeling out of place, the warm, spicy, slightly nutty notes of vanilla add a palpable complexity and depth to your pickled vegetables. It not only brings out the natural sweetness in produce, allowing those innate flavors to really shine, but also contrasts wonderfully with the classic salty, sour notes of pickles.