Pickled Fruit Is The Ingenious Way To Use Up All That Summer Produce

We all know the feeling: the solemn and all-too-familiar changing of the guard. Out you go, bag of unused salad. Out you go, pears that were going to be poached but never made it out of the fridge drawer. And farewell to you, raspberries that would have been delicious five days ago. And welcome, new salad, new pears, and new berries. See you next week.

This problem is only exacerbated in summer. The warmer weather brings a glut of fantastic seasonal summer fruits — watermelons, cherries, peaches, tomatoes, and more. If you're into food, you probably have a fridge overflowing with the stuff, and not enough time in the day to use it all. But there's a solution, and it comes in a jar.

Pickling is the perfect way to use up all that summer produce in bulk and keep it delicious long enough for you to actually use. "Pickled fruit?" Yep. You read that right. It's admittedly an unusual way of preparing fruit, but it does a much better job of preserving (and enhancing) those original flavors — at least as opposed to making jam, which cooks the fruit down and loads it up with sugar. From desserts to the perfect savory sandwich filler, you'll open yourself up to a world of culinary possibilities.