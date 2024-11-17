Popular Canned Campbell's Soup Ranked From Most Delicious To Disappointing

Campbell's made its name cooking up comforting soups, neatly-packaged in cans that last forever-ish. But if you've ever found yourself stuck between Spicy Chicken Noodle and Classic Chicken Noodle, grab a bowl, because there's nothing better than homemade chicken soup with a splash of vodka. (Yes, this is real.) And if you don't have time for anything more than a pop top and three minutes in the microwave, nothing beats a can of Campbell's. Having first used the adjective when it launched the line back in 1970 with the slogan, "It's so chunky you'll be tempted to eat it with a fork," Campbell's went on to trademark the word "chunky" in 2018. What started as just Chunky Beef, Chunky Turkey, Chunky Chicken, and Chunky Vegetable now seems to feature every soup under the sun — but chonkier.

Which variety should you choose? From Campbell's Chunky Split Pea & Ham to Chunky Chili Mac, I grabbed 16 of Campbell's Chunky canned soups off the shelves and put them under the spotlight. (Well, I put them in the microwave, because heating.) Here are some of Campbell's Chunky-est soups ranked from dang delicious to disappointing duds.