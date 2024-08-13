Julia Child's Favorite Soup Had Just 3 Ingredients
In Season 2 of her celebrated cooking show "The French Chef," Julia Child demonstrated how to make one of her favorite soups: the simple vichyssoise. A spin on the classic French dish, potage parmentier, Child's vichyssoise is similarly made with boiled leeks and potatoes, plus a healthy splash of milk. The result is blended, chilled, and served with a garnish of chopped chives.
By combining these few, simple ingredients, the result is a flavorful, fresh and comforting bowl of soup. Or, in Child's words, it "smacks of the happy home." Perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise, since many of Child's favorite recipes were simple ones.
According to the lauded chef, vichyssoise was invented by Chef Louis Diat while he worked at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in New York City. Inspired by the leek and potato soups of his childhood growing up near Vichy, France and influenced by the hot season in New York, he served a chilled, blended version that whet many an appetite.
How to make Julia Child's vichyssoise soup
To make Julia Child's staple vichyssoise, begin by trimming and washing three to four leeks. Leeks tend to have dirt hiding between the leaves, so be sure to wash them well, from root to stem. Child specified that the vichyssoise version of potato leek soup requires only the white section of the allium, not the green leaves. But you'll want to split the leeks lengthwise before chopping; you should have 3-4 cups when done.
When you're ready to wash, peel, and chop the potatoes, you'll also need 3-4 cups. Child noted that different potatoes will lend different textures and flavors to the soup, though she opted for boiling potatoes. Once everything is chopped and ready, you can boil the leeks and potatoes together with about 1 quart of water and 2 teaspoons of salt.
Julia Child used a pressure cooker in her episode of "The French Chef," but also mentioned the option to boil, then simmer the leeks and potatoes in a pot for 40-45 minutes. After the vegetables are tender and flavor has developed in the broth, you can add 2 cups of milk and additional heavy cream if desired. Puree in a blender and chill in the refrigerator until it is time to serve.
Child also recommended over-salting chilled soup, as the cool serving temperature tends to affect the savoriness. Before serving, top with finely chopped chives for the perfect finishing touch.
How to serve Julia Child's vichyssoise
Vichyssoise is a surprisingly flavorful and filling soup considering its limited ingredients, making it a meal in its own right. However, there may be cases that you want to include the soup along with other dishes. For a simple form of adornment, you can never go wrong with slices of fresh, warm bread. This pairing will allow the soup to shine, while providing a contrasting textural element.
For a casual meal, consider serving the chilled soup with a grilled sandwich and light salad. A baguette with brie and thinly-sliced green apple would bring a nice complimentary brightness. Or for a heartier option, play into the well-loved pairing of steak and potatoes with a roast beef sandwich to accompany your bowl.
In the case of a fancier dinner party, especially one with multiple courses, vichyssoise would do well as an elegant appetizer that you can easily prepare ahead of time when hosting. This vichyssoise recipe even recommends serving the soup in white wine glasses for special occasions.