Julia Child's Favorite Soup Had Just 3 Ingredients

To make Julia Child's staple vichyssoise, begin by trimming and washing three to four leeks. Leeks tend to have dirt hiding between the leaves, so be sure to wash them well, from root to stem. Child specified that the vichyssoise version of potato leek soup requires only the white section of the allium, not the green leaves. But you'll want to split the leeks lengthwise before chopping; you should have 3-4 cups when done.

When you're ready to wash, peel, and chop the potatoes, you'll also need 3-4 cups. Child noted that different potatoes will lend different textures and flavors to the soup, though she opted for boiling potatoes. Once everything is chopped and ready, you can boil the leeks and potatoes together with about 1 quart of water and 2 teaspoons of salt.

Julia Child used a pressure cooker in her episode of "The French Chef," but also mentioned the option to boil, then simmer the leeks and potatoes in a pot for 40-45 minutes. After the vegetables are tender and flavor has developed in the broth, you can add 2 cups of milk and additional heavy cream if desired. Puree in a blender and chill in the refrigerator until it is time to serve.

Child also recommended over-salting chilled soup, as the cool serving temperature tends to affect the savoriness. Before serving, top with finely chopped chives for the perfect finishing touch.