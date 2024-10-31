Does An 'Organic' Label On Milk Actually Mean Anything?

Many people assume organic foods and drinks are better for you — though they're often more expensive. So, you might be wondering if organic foods, particularly milk, are truly worth the extra cost.

An organic label on milk does have significant meaning. It's in place to ensure farmers producing it abide by strict safeguards and regulations that ensure the purest, most wholesome form of milk. Organic labeling means only cows that eat feed grown without commercial fertilizers, pesticides, or medications (100% organic feed) are used. Organic cows must not be given antibiotics or hormones, according to the American Dairy Association Northeast. The heifers have to be certified organic, raised in a pasture for at least 120 days yearly (per the University of Maryland Extension), and only be given FDA-approved minerals and vitamins.

However, "organic" on a label doesn't mean the product is entirely organic. It simply means it's at least 95% organic. Some farmers exceed minimum organic labeling standards while others simply achieve the minimum requirements.

The Organic Trade Association reported that the majority of conventional (non-organic) retail brands of milk analyzed tested positive for banned antibiotics and controversial pesticides. However, the organic brands tested were free from such contaminants. The association notes that growth hormones in the non-organic varieties tested were 20 times higher than in organic milk.