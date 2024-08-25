For The Best Homemade Sushi, Dry-Cure Your Tuna First

Tired of turning a can of tuna into a sushi bake and want the real deal? Homemade sushi can go one of two ways; it can convince you that you never need to venture out to a restaurant again, or it can crush your hopes and dreams of being the next Hajime Sato, the first sushi chef to win a regional James Beard Award. If you're looking to upgrade your at-home sushi nights, there's one trick you have to know: dry-cure your tuna. It sounds simple enough, but this extra step will revolutionize your sushi game — all in thirty minutes!

Dry-curing goes back to antiquity as an affordable and easy method of food preservation. The primary component was (and still is) salt as it removes excess water, providing an environment where bad bacteria and microorganisms can't grow effectively. In sushi prep, dry curing makes the fish tender and easier to slice, without compromising its structural integrity. Thanks to all the seasoning, out goes the moisture, and in goes the flavor. Brief dry-curing won't give your fish an overly salty taste, but it will add a nice little twang to elevate the fish's natural flavor. Even better, according to a 2011 study for the International Journal of Food Science & Technology, dry-curing is effective at maintaining the natural Omega levels found in fish. All this for some salt and sugar!