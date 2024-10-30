For The Best And Safest Ceviche, There's One Type Of Fish You Should Avoid

A staple of Latin cuisine, ceviche has become an increasingly popular fish dish served all over the world. It's a fresh and punchy meal based on chunks of raw fish that are "cured" in citrus juice and mixed with herbs, spices, and other flavorings. The fish here isn't technically cooked, but the acid in the citrus breaks down the proteins to turn it opaque, more solid, and suitable for eating ... in most cases. Caution should always be taken when eating raw seafood, and choosing the right fish for your ceviche in the first place can save you from a meal prep mistake that can lead to food poisoning.

When serving raw fish, pro chefs use top-quality seafood, which mainly means that it's fresh and sourced from salt water. You should avoid freshwater fish at all costs because they are the most likely to contain parasites — specifically species like cod, trout, perch, and minnows. These can carry lung flukes and tapeworms, common parasites that are frequently passed from raw fish to humans. This is why you almost never see them used in dishes like ceviche or sushi. Saltwater species are less likely to carry toxic parasites, so stick to classic ceviche choices like sea bass, tilapia, or a few juicy shrimp thrown on top.