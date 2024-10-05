For Ultra-Creamy Homemade Queso, Evaporated Milk Is Key

If you've been making homemade queso using milk or cream, you may be missing out on the creamiest version of the dip. For a far richer queso, turn to evaporated milk instead.

With 60% of its water removed, evaporated milk is thicker than standard milk or cream. This reduced moisture helps create a creamier sauce or queso. Additionally, evaporated milk contains additives that aid in emulsification, keeping the cheese sauce smooth and together. If you've ever tried to make queso only to end up with grainy results due to the oil separating from the curds, you know the tragedy of a broken cheese sauce. Who wouldn't want to avoid that?

If you've never used evaporated milk as a substitute for whole milk, it's important to know that it's not a 1:1 replacement. However, it can be substituted for cream. So, if your typical queso recipe uses heavy cream, simply swap in evaporated milk. If it calls for milk, use evaporated milk and thin it out if it becomes too thick. Another key to ensuring your queso turns out perfectly is to avoid confusing condensed milk with evaporated milk, as they are significantly different. While both are made similarly, condensed milk is sweet and better suited for baked goods.