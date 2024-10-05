For Ultra-Creamy Homemade Queso, Evaporated Milk Is Key
If you've been making homemade queso using milk or cream, you may be missing out on the creamiest version of the dip. For a far richer queso, turn to evaporated milk instead.
With 60% of its water removed, evaporated milk is thicker than standard milk or cream. This reduced moisture helps create a creamier sauce or queso. Additionally, evaporated milk contains additives that aid in emulsification, keeping the cheese sauce smooth and together. If you've ever tried to make queso only to end up with grainy results due to the oil separating from the curds, you know the tragedy of a broken cheese sauce. Who wouldn't want to avoid that?
If you've never used evaporated milk as a substitute for whole milk, it's important to know that it's not a 1:1 replacement. However, it can be substituted for cream. So, if your typical queso recipe uses heavy cream, simply swap in evaporated milk. If it calls for milk, use evaporated milk and thin it out if it becomes too thick. Another key to ensuring your queso turns out perfectly is to avoid confusing condensed milk with evaporated milk, as they are significantly different. While both are made similarly, condensed milk is sweet and better suited for baked goods.
More tips to upgrade homemade queso
Another way to give your queso a rich consistency is to add pureed sweet potato. This not only thickens the dip, but also adds a touch of sweetness and some extra nutrients. You can also toss your grated cheese with a bit of cornstarch before adding it to the evaporated milk. The cornstarch helps create a richer sauce and prevents it from coagulating as it cools. A final way to up the creaminess of your queso is to incorporate cream cheese, which can lend a layer of tanginess to the dip's flavor profile.
Once you have the perfect base for your queso, get creative with add-ins. For a smoky flavor, try adding bacon or smoked paprika. If you're looking for a blend of spicy and smoky, toss in chorizo or canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. For more heat, stir in jalapeños, chili powder, hot sauce, or cayenne pepper.
Finally, queso is a great way to sneak some extra veggies into meals and snacks. Add diced peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, or corn. Even picky eaters might overlook the vegetables when they're smothered in creamy, cheesy goodness.