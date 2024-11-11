Effortlessly Marinate Steak With One Condiment From Your Fridge Door
There are dozens of ways to infuse flavor into a steak, but not all of them have to be time-consuming. In fact, pre-made condiments are a perfect way to season your meat when you want a meal that's both flavorful and relatively quick. Next time steak is on the menu for dinner, try using up the leftover bottle of Italian dressing in your fridge door as a marinade.
Italian dressing is most often made with olive oil, vinegar, garlic, and herbs, and can sometimes be mixed with other ingredients like lemon juice, sugar, or mustard for an enhanced flavor. As a steak marinade, the olive oil in the dressing helps to add some moisture and keep the steak from sticking to your pan or grill, while the acid from the vinegar and lemon break down the proteins in the meat, making it more tender. The rest of the ingredients give the meat a boost of tangy, herbaceous flavor.
One of the best parts about using Italian dressing to marinate steak is how simple it is: Add your steaks and enough dressing to coat them into a plastic, resealable bag or a large, airtight container. While the dressing does the job great on its own, you can also experiment by adding other ingredients to complement its bright tanginess. Try Worcestershire sauce for more savoriness in your steak; honey for a light sweetness and faster browning; or additional herbs of your choosing.
How to marinate your steak
When using marinades with acids like vinegar or citrus in them, it's also important to understand how long they can marinate for — in this case, longer is not necessarily better. The longer the steak sits, the more the acid breaks down the proteins, which leads to a mushy texture if you overdo it.For an ideal texture and taste, leave your steak marinating in the dressing for two to four hours in the fridge. When you're ready to cook, take the meat out and let it rest for about 30 minutes or so before applying the heat (cooking a cold steak right away is a big no-no). To top off your meal with some more tangy flavors, pair your steak with some salt 'n vinegar roasted potatoes or Italian dressing garlic bread.
If you're out of the Italian stuff, that doesn't mean your steak can't still be marinated in another delicious salad dressing. Honey mustard dressing has a similar base of oil and vinegar, as well as punchy mustard, honey, and spices. Balsamic vinaigrette can also give your steak a tangy, slightly sweeter flavor. Not a fan of store-bought dressings? It's easy to whip up your own Italian dressing marinade with ingredients that are likely in your kitchen already. Simply whisk together olive oil, white or red wine vinegar, garlic, and seasonings in a bowl — and feel free to customize with other flavors to make a unique blend.