Effortlessly Marinate Steak With One Condiment From Your Fridge Door

There are dozens of ways to infuse flavor into a steak, but not all of them have to be time-consuming. In fact, pre-made condiments are a perfect way to season your meat when you want a meal that's both flavorful and relatively quick. Next time steak is on the menu for dinner, try using up the leftover bottle of Italian dressing in your fridge door as a marinade.

Italian dressing is most often made with olive oil, vinegar, garlic, and herbs, and can sometimes be mixed with other ingredients like lemon juice, sugar, or mustard for an enhanced flavor. As a steak marinade, the olive oil in the dressing helps to add some moisture and keep the steak from sticking to your pan or grill, while the acid from the vinegar and lemon break down the proteins in the meat, making it more tender. The rest of the ingredients give the meat a boost of tangy, herbaceous flavor.

One of the best parts about using Italian dressing to marinate steak is how simple it is: Add your steaks and enough dressing to coat them into a plastic, resealable bag or a large, airtight container. While the dressing does the job great on its own, you can also experiment by adding other ingredients to complement its bright tanginess. Try Worcestershire sauce for more savoriness in your steak; honey for a light sweetness and faster browning; or additional herbs of your choosing.