Pop Cinnamon Rolls In A Waffle Maker For A Textural Twist On The Classic

Breakfast foods often marry well together: bacon and eggs, pancakes and sausage, avocado and toast, and oatmeal with berries. But what about cinnamon rolls? Which food is its long-lost mate? When a cinnamon roll and a waffle mingle together, it's love at first bite. Once they join forces, the result produces the cinnamon roll waffle — AKA your next favorite morning treat.

It's quite simple to whip up this pastry. Grab your favorite selection of canned store-bought cinnamon rolls (Pillsbury or Trader Joe's options both work great) and your waffle maker (mini or regular size). But instead of waffle batter, you'll lay down individual rolls on each square or circle on the iron.

Once the roll develops a crispy outer texture and a softer-than-a-down-pillow inner texture from the applied pressure on top of the device, remove from the waffle maker and drizzle on the cinnamon roll icing that conveniently came with your can. Viola! A batch of cinnamon roll waffles in a matter of minutes. (And here's another tip: The waffle iron also gives cookies a unique look and feel.)