Pop Cinnamon Rolls In A Waffle Maker For A Textural Twist On The Classic
Breakfast foods often marry well together: bacon and eggs, pancakes and sausage, avocado and toast, and oatmeal with berries. But what about cinnamon rolls? Which food is its long-lost mate? When a cinnamon roll and a waffle mingle together, it's love at first bite. Once they join forces, the result produces the cinnamon roll waffle — AKA your next favorite morning treat.
It's quite simple to whip up this pastry. Grab your favorite selection of canned store-bought cinnamon rolls (Pillsbury or Trader Joe's options both work great) and your waffle maker (mini or regular size). But instead of waffle batter, you'll lay down individual rolls on each square or circle on the iron.
Once the roll develops a crispy outer texture and a softer-than-a-down-pillow inner texture from the applied pressure on top of the device, remove from the waffle maker and drizzle on the cinnamon roll icing that conveniently came with your can. Viola! A batch of cinnamon roll waffles in a matter of minutes. (And here's another tip: The waffle iron also gives cookies a unique look and feel.)
Other unique ways to use canned cinnamon rolls
While the cinnamon roll pairs beautifully with the texture of a waffle, the canned treat also can be made into other forms. That doughy creation of cinnamon bliss can be molded into pancakes, for example. Just smush the cinnamon roll dough, flattening the thickness and increasing the circumference, then place it on a skillet, and cook just like your average flapjack. Instead of syrup, though, pour the cinnamon roll glaze on top.
Remember going to the mall and smelling the distinct scent of Auntie Anne's cinnamon sugar soft pretzel nuggets? Well, you can make those right at home too with a can of grocery store cinnamon rolls. These bite-sized goodies are effortless to make: Just break each roll into four to five pieces, place on a cookie sheet, bake for about 10 minutes, and then drizzle the icing on top (or pour into a small bowl that's ideal for dipping).
Another mall staple, the Cinnabon — known for its humongous treats — can also easily be replicated at home. After opening your can of cinnamon rolls, set down one in the center of a cookie sheet. Then, unweave another roll and wrap that around the central roll. Repeat and repeat until you have one ginormous creation. Bake in the oven and then glob icing on top before digging in. Additional garnishes of pecans, chocolate chips, or toasted coconut flakes (or adding apple juice to the icing) will elevate your roll to new heights.