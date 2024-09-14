Pizza Grilled Cheese Is The Easy Comfort Meal You Need To Try
If you're looking for a quick and easy lunch that fills you up and satisfies your comfort food cravings, look no further: Pizza grilled cheese is the obsession-worthy sandwich that is as simple to make as it is delicious.
The basic concept of this dish is to create a grilled cheese sandwich with pizza ingredients. Instead of using slices of American cheese, layer your bread with shredded mozzarella. Add at least two slices of tomato for that classic flavor combo. Then, layer in all your favorite pizza toppings — pepperoni, olives, peppers, onions, basil leaves, or whatever suits your fancy. These sandwiches are a great option for cooking with kids or for a crowd, as everyone can personalize their meal!
To guarantee your grilled cheese has an authentic pizza flavor and crunch, slather the outside of your sandwich with a mix of garlic powder, dried parsley, and mayonnaise before grilling, as using mayonnaise in place of butter is the secret hack for the crispiest grilled cheese. The result is bread that's garlicky and crispy like a pizza crust, enveloping the melty cheese fillings.
Take your pizza grilled cheese to the next level
There are endless ways you can customize your pizza grilled cheese and take it to the next level. One of the best tips for a quality grilled cheese is to mix and match your cheeses, and this holds completely true for the pizza-fied version. Add a light dollop of ricotta or some crumbled goat cheese to your pizza sandwich for a layered flavor profile.
You can also experiment with different kinds of pizza flavors. Tomato and mozzarella mimic a Margherita pizza, but you can also add olives, artichokes, and feta cheese for a sandwich version of New England Greek pizza. Or, take inspiration from a fig and arugula pizza by combining mozzarella and parmesan cheese with fig slices, arugula leaves, and even sauteed shallots.
Finally, no matter what fillings you choose for your pizza grilled cheese, it always helps to have a dipping sauce. Try marinara sauce for a classic pizza finish, or dunk your sandwich in ranch dressing for a creamy, salty kick.