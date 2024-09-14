Pizza Grilled Cheese Is The Easy Comfort Meal You Need To Try

If you're looking for a quick and easy lunch that fills you up and satisfies your comfort food cravings, look no further: Pizza grilled cheese is the obsession-worthy sandwich that is as simple to make as it is delicious.

The basic concept of this dish is to create a grilled cheese sandwich with pizza ingredients. Instead of using slices of American cheese, layer your bread with shredded mozzarella. Add at least two slices of tomato for that classic flavor combo. Then, layer in all your favorite pizza toppings — pepperoni, olives, peppers, onions, basil leaves, or whatever suits your fancy. These sandwiches are a great option for cooking with kids or for a crowd, as everyone can personalize their meal!

To guarantee your grilled cheese has an authentic pizza flavor and crunch, slather the outside of your sandwich with a mix of garlic powder, dried parsley, and mayonnaise before grilling, as using mayonnaise in place of butter is the secret hack for the crispiest grilled cheese. The result is bread that's garlicky and crispy like a pizza crust, enveloping the melty cheese fillings.