Make Chicken Caesar Salad In Your Waffle Iron For A Spin On A Classic Dish

Calling all chicken Caesar salad lovers! There's another awesome way to enjoy your favorite meal that is neither in a bowl nor a sandwich nor a wrap. It's a waffle ... a Caesar salad waffle. And it's a game changer. Is this some sort of salad-making shortcut or meal prep miracle? No. But is it fun and delicious? Absolutely.

Basically you'll heat up layers of grated parmesan cheese and cut-up, cooked chicken in your waffle maker, which makes a salad "bed" of sorts, and then put all lettuce, croutons, and creamy dressing on top. It's a convenient and fun way to enjoy your go-to dish. Just be sure to preheat your waffle iron first; if you have a non-stick or properly seasoned machine, the cheesy waffle will more than likely come right out once crisp. But if you are skeptical, give the iron a spritz of cooking spray to be sure.

Since everything is pre-cooked, you'll just need to wait for the cheese to become browned and crispy, which should take about four minutes or so, depending on the size of your waffle. The cheese will get a crisp, frico-like texture, but it will stay melty and gooey in the center as it melds with the tender chicken. When ready, the combination of the warm waffle and cool salad will be a match made in Caesar heaven.