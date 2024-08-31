Make Chicken Caesar Salad In Your Waffle Iron For A Spin On A Classic Dish
Calling all chicken Caesar salad lovers! There's another awesome way to enjoy your favorite meal that is neither in a bowl nor a sandwich nor a wrap. It's a waffle ... a Caesar salad waffle. And it's a game changer. Is this some sort of salad-making shortcut or meal prep miracle? No. But is it fun and delicious? Absolutely.
Basically you'll heat up layers of grated parmesan cheese and cut-up, cooked chicken in your waffle maker, which makes a salad "bed" of sorts, and then put all lettuce, croutons, and creamy dressing on top. It's a convenient and fun way to enjoy your go-to dish. Just be sure to preheat your waffle iron first; if you have a non-stick or properly seasoned machine, the cheesy waffle will more than likely come right out once crisp. But if you are skeptical, give the iron a spritz of cooking spray to be sure.
Since everything is pre-cooked, you'll just need to wait for the cheese to become browned and crispy, which should take about four minutes or so, depending on the size of your waffle. The cheese will get a crisp, frico-like texture, but it will stay melty and gooey in the center as it melds with the tender chicken. When ready, the combination of the warm waffle and cool salad will be a match made in Caesar heaven.
More tips for making chicken Caesar salad waffles
In order for your chicken Caesar salad waffle to have the best structural integrity, it's important to take the time to break down your poultry into smaller pieces. Using grocery store rotisserie chicken or leftovers from earlier in the week is a great option; just pull the meat apart with your fingers, and easily shred the chicken in a stand mixer, or finely chop it with a knife.
If you want a texture upgrade, instead of just relying on cheese and chicken — which will create a hash brown-like final product — add in an egg or an equivalent amount of whites for a more cohesive base and an extra dose of protein. One egg per 2 cups of chicken and cheese will act as a binder without adding an overtly eggy taste, though you can definitely up the number if you want more of a brunch dish.
As for the cheese, parmesan is a must for a classic Caesar salad, but feel free to mix and match. Asiago, pecorino, mozzarella, monterey jack, or any kind of Italian cheese blend are also good choices. For extra flavor, add a dash of garlic powder, paprika, red pepper flake, freshly cracked black pepper, dried basil, or nutritional yeast.
If you don't have a waffle iron, you can also turn this mixture into a savory pancake. Just fry them up in a non-stick skillet or cast iron pan until browned and crisp.
Try unique toppings for your chicken Caesar creation
When it comes to toppings for your chicken Caesar salad waffle, shaved parmesan is a nice choice for the texture, and a sturdy and crunchy lettuce like romaine is extra important because it needs to stand up to the warmth of the waffle.
But, since you are already breaking the traditional Caesar salad rules by throwing half the ingredients in a waffle maker, you don't have to bind yourself to the rules of purists. You can substitute in massaged kale for the romaine lettuce, or add in extra veggies like cucumbers, radishes, tomatoes, or thinly-sliced red onions. Crumbled bacon, diced avocado, crispy roasted chickpeas, or tangy fried capers also provide yummy possibilities.
For the dressing, you can make a homemade option with lots of lemon and anchovies, upgrade store-bought Caesar with extra egg yolks, or go in another direction entirely. This waffle and salad combination is also delicious with greens dressed in ranch, blue cheese, or creamy garlic dressings.