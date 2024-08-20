The Water Alternative You Should Splash Into Smoothies (And It's Not Juice)

Smoothies are a delicious and easy way to up your fruit and veggie intake. Depending on which ingredients you use, these blended concoctions are typically a great source of fiber, protein, healthy fats, and other nutrients. But if you're looking to up the ante on your smoothie game to reap even more health benefits, we've got just the secret ingredient: kombucha.

Kombucha, a fermented tea beverage that contains probiotics, has been touted as being able to improve gut health because it introduces good bacteria into the body. The effervescent drink may also improve mental health, decrease gestational diabetes, and reduce eczema flares among other health benefits (via Nebraska Medicine).

While the average smoothie recipe usually doesn't call for kombucha, it's starting to gain prominence as more people become invested in improving their gut health. In fact, when Los Angeles-based upscale grocery chain Erewhon introduced its Olivia Rodrigo smoothie dubbed "good 4 ur GUTS" in December 2023, kombucha made its ingredient list. That said, kombucha is an excellent choice to add to your smoothie and may just be the secret elixir you need to help remedy a sour stomach.