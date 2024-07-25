Anthony Bourdain's Cocktail Of Choice Is A Timeless Classic
Anthony Bourdain was never short on strong opinions, and he frequently took a no-nonsense approach whether he was cooking or talking about food and drink. For example, he once revealed in an interview with Refinery29 that his favorite brew was "cold beer, served quickly with minimum fuss." So it's hardly surprising that his favorite cocktail was something straightforward and robust, too: a good ol' negroni.
A classic negroni recipe features just three ingredients — gin, campari, and vermouth — in equal parts. Interestingly, Bourdain was not a fan of any of these individual components by themselves. But once combined, he believed, the mixture was transformed into something altogether more appetizing and enjoyable. It was the chef Mario Batali that first introduced Bourdain to the Italian cocktail, which he went on to describe as a "hellbroth" (via Forbes).
The late chef didn't measure out the quantities of gin, campari, and vermouth for his negroni, though; instead, he preferred to just pour roughly equal amounts of the trio straight into a glass with ice before stirring it all together. And while garnishes can sometimes be complex and creative additions to boozy beverages, Bourdain enjoyed the simplicity of a slice of fresh orange or orange zest to complete his cocktail.
Bourdain liked a negroni before or after a meal
Cocktails can often be divided into preprandial or postprandial — that is, designed to be enjoyed either before or after a meal, where they can stimulate the palate or serve as a great nightcap. The negroni, though, is a more unique style of cocktail in that it suits both occasions. And true to form, Anthony Bourdain enjoyed it both ways.
During an appearance on the "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon," Bourdain described the drink as "appetite-building" when enjoyed before dining as an apéritif, and also "stomach-settling" if consumed as a digestif after the meal. One reason the negroni is so versatile comes down to its bitter qualities, which serve to awaken the appetite, but also aid digestion.
If you prefer a negroni before a meal, try a lighter bianco or white variation. The bianco version swaps the usual sweet red vermouth for blanc or bianco vermouth. A white negroni recipe, made up of gin, Lillet Blanc, Suze, and a twist of lemon, is the perfect negroni if you hate campari but love gin. After dinner, it's worth amplifying the rich and robust flavor of the traditional cocktail with additional ingredients. Try elevating a negroni with crème de cacao for a more dessert-like feel with a decadent chocolatey finish.
The late chef was also a fan of other classic cocktails
While Anthony Bourdain described the negroni as "a perfect drink" in a video interview with Barron's, he was also partial to other classic cocktails. Bemelmans Bar in the Carlyle Hotel was Bourdain's favorite NYC bar for a gin-based dry martini, although this was not generally his drink of choice at other bars. Instead, he would be more likely to pick a Manhattan or sazerac from a cocktail list.
Like a negroni or a dry martini, both a Manhattan and a sazerac are simple, strong, and spirit-forward cocktails with few ingredients. The former usually consists of whiskey, sweet vermouth, bitters, and a cherry garnish, while the latter is a mixture of rye whiskey or brandy, bitters, sugar, and absinthe.
While both a Manhattan and a sazerac are whiskey-based, however, the chef usually preferred not to mix that particular spirit with anything at all. Whether he opted for a good Scotch or bourbon, he liked to drink the liquor on its own, with no frills or fuss. Typical of Bourdain's style, you can't get much simpler and more straightforward than that.