Anthony Bourdain's Cocktail Of Choice Is A Timeless Classic

Anthony Bourdain was never short on strong opinions, and he frequently took a no-nonsense approach whether he was cooking or talking about food and drink. For example, he once revealed in an interview with Refinery29 that his favorite brew was "cold beer, served quickly with minimum fuss." So it's hardly surprising that his favorite cocktail was something straightforward and robust, too: a good ol' negroni.

A classic negroni recipe features just three ingredients — gin, campari, and vermouth — in equal parts. Interestingly, Bourdain was not a fan of any of these individual components by themselves. But once combined, he believed, the mixture was transformed into something altogether more appetizing and enjoyable. It was the chef Mario Batali that first introduced Bourdain to the Italian cocktail, which he went on to describe as a "hellbroth" (via Forbes).

The late chef didn't measure out the quantities of gin, campari, and vermouth for his negroni, though; instead, he preferred to just pour roughly equal amounts of the trio straight into a glass with ice before stirring it all together. And while garnishes can sometimes be complex and creative additions to boozy beverages, Bourdain enjoyed the simplicity of a slice of fresh orange or orange zest to complete his cocktail.