Canapés Vs Hors D'oeuvres: What's The Difference?

While guests eagerly anticipate the main course at a sit-down dinner or large gathering, having small bites available to enjoy beforehand is always a nice touch. Some may call them appetizers, and others refer to them as hors d'oeuvres, starters, or even canapés. While all of these terms are often used interchangeably when referring to the tasty tidbits that are passed around during the first course, they actually have very different meanings. Whether you are a host or a guest at an event, it is important to understand the difference between these dishes so you know exactly what you are in for.

Hors d'oeuvres is a French term that translates to "outside of work," referring to the small bite intended to be enjoyed separately from the main course. Hors d'oeuvres is used as a blanket term that includes many different types of individually portioned dishes that come in a wide range of flavor profiles and serving styles, from kebabs and crudities to canapés. In fact, canapés are one of the many different types of hors d'oeuvres, consisting of a small piece of toasted bread or a cracker topped with spreads, cheese, meat, vegetables, or other garnishes.