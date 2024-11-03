Here's The Perfect Temperature To Cook Zucchini For A Showstopping Char
Zucchini is an extremely versatile but often unappreciated ingredient. It's up there with the most accessible of vegetables, probably due to the fact that there's just so much of it. But because of that almost over-abundance, it's rarely the star in the way that other, perhaps more prized produce is. Part of that, though, is also because people often struggle to know quite what to do with it. The tyranny of choice reigns when it comes to zucchini. From delicious zucchini risottos to homemade zucchini bread, you can use it for just about anything. Really, though, you don't need to overcomplicate it. Zucchini is just fine all on its own.
For delicious zucchini with a show-stopping char every time, set your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Prep your zucchini by slicing it any way you fancy and give it a light coating of oil (olive is the best flavor pairing here, but any oil works well). Then, place it on a lined baking sheet skin-side up and roast. You'll know it's done when the flesh has a gorgeous golden brown color on the exterior and a juicy interior.
Take things a little further with a Michelin star technique
Thomas Keller, chef proprietor of The French Laundry and Per Se and all-around culinary legend, has a fantastic method for really pulling the most out of your zucchini, which he shared via MasterClass. It's incredibly simple and really allows the produce's natural flavors to come to the forefront when you roast your zucchini.
By splitting the zucchini down the middle, lengthways, you give yourself a wide contact area with the pan, resulting in easy and effective caramelization. By scoring them in a crosshatch pattern with the very tip of your knife blade, you allow for any seasoning to penetrate deeply into the flesh, ensuring big flavor throughout. That scoring also means that when you salt your zucchini (which Keller suggests doing in advance of cooking), the water is drawn out from the center, not just the surface, helping prevent any unwanted sogginess and keeping things in one piece. Keller then roasts his zucchini at 450 degrees F – the high temperature allowing the exterior to caramelize before the inside has a chance to break down and become too soft.
Keller takes things even further when it comes to browning by starting his zucchini off in an oiled pan over high heat before placing everything in an oven. This sears off the flesh side, sealing that moisture in and ensuring a perfect char.