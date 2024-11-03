Here's The Perfect Temperature To Cook Zucchini For A Showstopping Char

Zucchini is an extremely versatile but often unappreciated ingredient. It's up there with the most accessible of vegetables, probably due to the fact that there's just so much of it. But because of that almost over-abundance, it's rarely the star in the way that other, perhaps more prized produce is. Part of that, though, is also because people often struggle to know quite what to do with it. The tyranny of choice reigns when it comes to zucchini. From delicious zucchini risottos to homemade zucchini bread, you can use it for just about anything. Really, though, you don't need to overcomplicate it. Zucchini is just fine all on its own.

For delicious zucchini with a show-stopping char every time, set your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Prep your zucchini by slicing it any way you fancy and give it a light coating of oil (olive is the best flavor pairing here, but any oil works well). Then, place it on a lined baking sheet skin-side up and roast. You'll know it's done when the flesh has a gorgeous golden brown color on the exterior and a juicy interior.