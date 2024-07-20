The Crunchy Ingredient Ina Garten Tops Her Roasted Zucchini With

Roasted zucchini is a pretty easy dish to pull off. If you have some fresh picks from your garden or the store, plus olive oil, salt, pepper, and maybe a few herbs or seasonings, you have a quick recipe that makes a great accompaniment for any meal — from pasta to fish to meat.

But Ina Garten's take on this classic dish truly elevates it, and, even better, her simple step is inexpensive and accessible. Simply top your zucchini with some breadcrumbs to add crunch and enhance the mouthfeel of this squash variety, resulting in the perfect snappy bite.

Garten has shared her favorite brand of breadcrumbs in the past: It's the easy-to-find 4C seasoned variety. In this case, however, she recommends panko breadcrumbs. Panko comes from Japanese crustless white bread crumbs and will infuse any dish with crispy crunch, even more so than regular breadcrumbs since they absorb less oil.

From there, all that's separating you from tasting this satisfying dish is about 40 minutes.