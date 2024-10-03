If You Bought Too Much Zucchini (Again), Make Risotto

An abundance of zucchini hanging out in the vegetable drawer is a familiar sight for many home chefs. The gourd is extremely abundant, inexpensive, and it keeps for a long while, so it's easy to accrue a good amount without even thinking about it. When that happens, there are some great ways to use it up. You could bake it into an easy homemade zucchini bread, or swap it in place of traditional eggplant for a delicious zucchini parmesan.

But one of the best (and most cost effective) ways to use up your leftover produce is in a risotto. Not only is it a tasty accompaniment to the nutty, warm flavor of the rice, but zucchini will actually help bring some moisture and unctuousness to the mix.

Risotto grains are naturally very thirsty. Zucchini, meanwhile is 94% water. So, the two make for a practical pairing. That hyper-hydration of zucchini will not only help your risotto stay moist, but it'll also help the flavors to not be watered down since you'll need less stock to fully cook the rice, and the grains will be able to fully absorb every ounce of the veggie flavor.

Speaking of flavor, zucchini's subtle sweetness lends itself beautifully to risotto. That sweetness is really intensified by cooking it down low and slow alongside the rice, which itself has a sweet undertone once toasted.