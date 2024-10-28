The Sweet Ingredient You Should Be Pickling

From a plastic package in a gas station to the tables of the French Laundry, pickles pop up just about everywhere. But while, to most, they live in the realm of savory dishes, perfectly accompanying charcuterie or sitting pretty in an English cheese and pickle sandwich, they're far more versatile than you might realize. For one, sweet pickles can be a game-changing addition, particularly pickled fruit. And of all the potential pickles out there, grapes are one you should be giving a go.

Pickling grapes is shockingly simple, and leaves you with delicious little depth charges of flavor, exploding with tangy sweetness and delivering just the right balance of sugar, salt, and crunch. The acidic hit of pickling opens up grapes' naturally tannic quality, adding subtle warmth while retaining their refreshing kick, taking all their inherent qualities to new heights while imparting new spice-forward, sour notes.

They make for delicious snacks on their own or as a gorgeous addition to either sweet or savory dishes. You can pair them with fresh ricotta to take your toast to the next level or use them to add a fruity pop to a curried chicken salad with Greek yogurt.