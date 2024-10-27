A Speakeasy Bartender Slings Us 6 Cocktails To Order And 6 To Avoid
Speakeasies may have got their start in the Prohibition Era of the Roaring '20s, but today they have evolved into much more. In fact, many of them offer one-of-a-kind cocktail experiences that bend tradition and keep you guessing at every turn. If you're lucky enough to find one (you'll have to do some research), there are a few drinks to avoid and several others that just might make your visit more than worth the extra effort.
To determine some of the best and worst cocktails to order at a speakeasy I consulted with Angelina Lopez, a bartender at Easy's Cocktail Lounge in Las Vegas, Nevada. As a speakeasy bartender, she had some super helpful insights regarding how to make the most of your next visit to this style of bar. Whether you get a chance to drop into Easy's or another sultry speakeasy, the information she divulged will point you in the right direction — even if it doesn't tell you exactly how to find the entrance. Spoiler alert: Easy's is located behind a secret door found in the Aria's Proper Eats Food Hall. However, for every other speakeasy, you'll have to seek out the hidden door yourself. Just remember, many speakeasies have limited space, so you may want to make a reservation before you show up.
Order: Espresso martini
Espresso martinis are all the rage and guess what? They are an outstanding drink to order at a speakeasy. Espresso martinis are rich, tasty, and layered with flavors. Plus, they give you a boost of energy without opting for a Red Bull and vodka (a drink largely enjoyed by amateur drinkers). Speakeasy bartender Angelina Lopez had this to say about the matter: "Most places don't offer fresh espresso, which is a bit of a damper, but if you can find a speakeasy that does brew fresh espresso for your cocktail (like we do at Easy's!) you should definitely try this energizing take on the classic!" Considering she's an expert on the subject, this is excellent advice.
As Lopez notes, not all bars offer fresh espresso, speakeasies included. So, you may still want to ask your bartender about this detail before simply rattling off an espresso martini order. Many places will still make you one, possibly with coffee or extra coffee liqueur, but that won't do the drink justice. Will it taste okay, probably, but nothing compares to an espresso martini that is actually made with espresso. I mean, it's in the name. Don't settle for less.
Avoid: Long Island iced tea
Long Island Iced Teas are known for being incredibly strong cocktails. After all, they contain five different liquors (vodka, rum, gin, tequila, and triple sec), lemonade, and a splash of cola. Even if a potent cocktail is what you're after, ordering one from a speakeasy isn't a recipe for success. Not only does it send red flags to the bartender that you're trying to get pretty drunk, but there are so many better ways to enjoy the vibes and expert mixologist capabilities at a speakeasy.
According to our speakeasy expert, Angelina Lopez, Easy's Cocktail Lounge, "Any variation of a Long Island Iced Tea is a hangover in a glass," They're ridiculously sweet and sugary, so they go down easy but they often make you feel awful the next day. Nobody wants that, right? She went on to say, "We can make something just as strong as a Long Island that tastes way better. Besides, you can get a Long Island almost anywhere, try something new you can only get there!"
So, even if you want a drink that packs a heavy alcohol punch, a Long Island Iced Tea is far from your best bet. If you really want one, even after reading this disclaimer, get it from another spot and take Lopez's advice to make speakeasy bartenders show you their true mixologist expertise.
Order: Negroni
Classic cocktails are pretty much always a great idea at a speakeasy. They evoke the taste and imagery associated with Prohibition-style bars in excellent fashion and, as bartender Angelina Lopez says, a Negroni is "a classic cocktail through and through." She definitely recommends ordering them from a speakeasy.
If you're not already privy to the joys of a classic Negroni, it is made with equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth. The ingredients are stirred over ice and then poured into a glass and served with a burnt orange swath. According to Lopez, when a Negroni is made "with a top shelf vermouth, it's an excellent combo of bitter and sweet flavor," and this drink "is rapidly becoming all the rage." Don't get it twisted though. Negronis are a classic drink, even if they are experiencing a resurgence right now.
While the exact origin is not entirely clear, it is generally accepted that the Negroni was first invented in 1919 at a cafe in Florence, Italy. Since then, it obviously had the staying power to stick around for more than a century. If you've never sipped on one before, a speakeasy could be the perfect place to give it a try for the very first time.
Avoid: Chocolate martini
Chocolate martinis are another super sweet drink that Angelina Lopez, bartender at Easy's Cocktail Lounge in Las Vegas, Nevada does not recommend ordering from a speakeasy. As she said, they are created with, "Sugar, sugar, and more sugar." And we all know that is a recipe for a nasty hangover. Admittedly, when they are made right, they taste pretty good. After all, a chilled mix of Bailey's Irish Cream, chocolate, and vodka is essentially a boozy dessert in a glass. Still, there are so many better ways to take advantage of a speakeasy bartender's skills.
Lopez says, "Next time you want something sweet, try an amaretto sour instead, it's got a more complex and deep flavor profile sure to leave you satisfied." I know, the drink actually has the word sour in the name, but it really isn't thanks to the distinct nutty flavor of Amaretto paired with the smooth taste of a scratch-made sour. Speakeasies don't typically use the premade stuff that looks alarmingly like antifreeze (at least not a speakeasy worth visiting). If you're not convinced, you can always ask the mixologist what else they recommend to "scratch" your dessert-like martini itch. Basically, there may be a time and place for a chocolate martini, but as it turns out, your next trip to a speakeasy isn't one of them. Let your bartender work their magic and serve you something better instead.
Order: Oaxacan Old Fashioned
An Old Fashioned is another classic cocktail that makes a great order at upscale bars and speakeasies, but if you want to take it to the next level, our expert bartender Angelina Lopez recommends the Oaxacan Old Fashioned. It is similar to a traditional Old Fashioned, but instead of being made with whiskey, it features a mix of tequila and mezcal. Pair that with bitters and sugar, or sometimes agave in this case, and you're in for a complex cocktail overflowing with flavor.
Lopez says the, "Oaxacan Old Fashioned is the perfect introduction for those who want to get into tequila's more artisanal cousin, mezcal." As an experienced bartender myself (I worked in the industry for 20 years), I couldn't agree with Lopez more. The smoky rich flavors of mezcal mixed with bitters, tequila, and something sweet make for a delectable drink. Of course, if you don't like the taste of smoke, it may not be for you, but thanks to the other ingredients, the flavor shouldn't be overwhelming. Go ahead and give it a try, you may be surprised.
Not all mezcals are equal, some are much better and tastier than others. If you are unsure what brand you prefer, or how much of the signature smoky flavor you'll enjoy, a speakeasy bartender is the perfect person to point you in the right direction. Take advantage of their experience and allow them to make your foray into the spirit one you won't soon forget.
Avoid: Espresso martini with tequila
Ordering an espresso martini at a speakeasy is a solid choice. As we now know, it's actually one of the top six drinks speakeasy bartender Angelina Lopez recommends enjoying if a bar brews fresh espresso. However, if you are in the mood for a tequila cocktail, don't try to substitute it for the vodka found in the traditional recipe. You may think it won't do much harm, and really, it won't, but there is another, much better option. Enter the Carajillo. Some say it is a lighter take on the espresso martini, so it'll still satisfy your desire for a bold coffee flavor, but it's much better suited for a tequila swap.
Lopez says, "For those who like coffee drinks but don't like the vodka in an espresso martini, a Carajillo with tequila is a much tastier substitute designed to highlight tequila's strong points." A traditional Carajillo is made with a Spanish liqueur called Licor 43 and espresso, but if tequila is your liquor of choice, this is the drink you want to order, not an espresso martini with tequila. A Carajillo skips the simple syrup and sugary coffee liqueur (like Kahlua) found in a traditional espresso martini, allowing the flavors of the tequila to shine through, instead of being masked by sweetness. So, take a note from Lopez, and opt for a Carajillo with tequila, and save your espresso martini order for the next time you feel like a vodka cocktail.
Order: Sazerac
According to Angelina Lopez, Easy's Cocktail Lounge, the Sazerac cocktail is another solid speakeasy drink order: "This spirit-forward cocktail is a mix of rye, cognac (or both!) paired with sugar, bitters, and an absinthe rinse." The absinthe rinse gives this drink a hint of the spirit's unique licorice taste without overpowering the other ingredients, which all have their own intriguing flavor profiles. Think of the Sazerac like a martini but with way more layers than a classic rendition with just vodka or gin and dry vermouth. As Lopez says, the Sazerac is "an ideal match for those who like bold flavors and a stiff drink."
Fun fact: The Sazerac cocktail is rumored to date as far back as 1838. Supposedly, it was first invented in New Orleans by Creole apothecary Antoine Peychaud. So, it probably goes without saying this drink is best made with Peychaud's bitters, even today. Your speakeasy bartender will know this though, so there's no need to specify. Simply place the order, sit back, and enjoy as they do what they do best. Oh yeah, one more thing: Even if your Sazerac goes down quickly, remember what Lopez said about it being a stiff drink. It isn't messing around, so don't forget to imbibe responsibly.
Avoid: Jager Bomb
Ah, Jager Bombs. They are a favorite of college students and anyone looking to enjoy a rowdy shot paired with a jolt of caffeine. However, they aren't suited to the sultry ambiance of most speakeasies. Bartender Angelina Lopez had this to say about Jager Bombs: "While this isn't necessarily a drink, so much as a shot chased with Red Bull, it doesn't really match the vibe at most speakeasies. There's a lot of talent behind the bar at these spots, let us impress you with something that showcases our skill instead."
Considering Jager Bombs are often drop shots (you drop a shot of Jager into half a glass of Red Bull), this further exemplifies why a speakeasy may not be an ideal place to enjoy them. You don't want to risk banging your teeth with the sturdy, often elaborate glassware typically found in a speakeasy. Jager Bombs are better suited to sports bars and other places with plastic cups or special shot glasses designed specifically for this purpose. This doesn't necessarily mean shots are entirely off the table at a speakeasy. You might be surprised at what a mixologist can whip up. After all, martinis are essentially tasty double shots. What it does mean is you should lean into your bartender's expertise and ask them to create a flavorful shot, not just a basic Jager Bomb.
Order: Penicillin
When you hear the word Penicillin, medicine is probably the first thing that comes to mind. However, say the word to a speakeasy bartender and it takes on a completely different meaning. As it turns out, it's also the name of a delicious cocktail that you should be ordering at speakeasies. According to Angelina Lopez, a Penicillin cocktail is, "A must-try modern classic. Refreshing and strong." Made with 2 ounces of blended scotch, ¾ ounce of lemon juice, ¾ ounce of honey ginger syrup, and ¼ ounce of single malt scotch, the Penicillin is packed with yummy flavors that aim to please.
Lopez elaborated on her recommendation of ordering a Penicillin at a speakeasy by saying it is "the ginger honey syrup combined with lemon and a blended scotch is just *chef's kiss*. It's a unique experience great for any point in the evening." That's quite the endorsement! Plus, scotch isn't necessarily associated with refreshing drinks, so it sounds like a fantastic way to warm up to a spirit that many call an acquired taste. Just keep in mind that not every establishment makes ginger honey syrup, and it isn't something they can just whip up on the spot. So, if the speakeasy you visit can't make a Penicillin, don't fret, just opt for one of the other excellent options Lopez recommends.
Avoid: Frozen daiquiri
Another drink Easy's Cocktail Lounge bartender Angelina Lopez says you should avoid ordering at a speakeasy is a frozen daiquiri, "or anything frozen, actually. If it's not the theme of the speakeasy, we don't have a blender, and we probably never will." Pretty matter-of-fact, but it's true, so don't even bother trying to order one. Of course, if you like the flavor of frozen daiquiris, you may be able to order one that is simply chilled, instead of frozen. In fact, Easy's features a classic, chilled daiquiri on its cocktail menu. It has all the same ingredients (rum, simple syrup, and lime), minus the ice, but it's a martini.
As a seasoned bartender myself, I firmly agree with Lopez's discouragement of ordering frozen drinks at a speakeasy. As she explains, many swanky lounges and upscale bars don't even have blenders behind the bar. So really, this kind of order is a non-starter. Even if they do have a blender or two, most bartenders hate using them. Not only are they messy, so they require a lot of cleanup, but they are excessively noisy. As a result, they can potentially mess up the ambiance of a chill bar while simultaneously slowing down service for other patrons. If you don't want to annoy your bartender — and maybe even other guests — save your frozen drink order for a beach bar or a place known for making frozen cocktails.
Order: Dealers choice
Sometimes, knowing what you want to drink at a speakeasy isn't as straightforward as you'd like, even with the awesome recommendations provided by our expert so far. Don't worry, bartender Angelina Lopez has something to say about that too, and honestly, this may be her best insight yet: "Not everyone knows what they like when it comes to cocktails and that's ok! Let us do the thinking for you. With a few questions to understand your palate we can create a unique and tasty drink tailored just for you!"
Even if the mixologist you encounter simply makes you one of the drinks found on the speakeasy's specialized cocktail menu, Lopez says asking them to take the reins is "a great choice, especially when visiting someplace new. Most speakeasies will have a menu filled with specialties they do best, just begging to be tried." She should know too. She elaborated further by saying, "At Easy's those would have to be our Showstoppers, like our 'Heart of the Ocean,' a sweet, and lightly salty drink made with tequila, blueberry spirulina for a sweet oceanic taste, and a house-made emulsion of egg whites and pink sea salt; or Taylor Swift's drink of choice the Tay-Tini." Let's face it, there's no way you would order cocktails like these on your own. Why would you? Talk to your bartender about creating a drink for you. You'll likely wind up with something you love and never would've thought to order on your own.
Avoid: Bloody Mary
The last cocktail you want to avoid ordering from a speakeasy is a Bloody Mary. They are a cult classic for breakfast and brunch, but that's where they should stay. As Angelina Lopez, Easy's Cocktail Lounge, says, "You're in a speakeasy! Save the Bloody Mary for your breakfast drink the next morning." Most people don't imbibe with Bloody Marys outside of brunch hours, but if you're one of those people that enjoys one any time of the day, you should still reconsider if you are contemplating ordering one at a speakeasy.
Lopez further explains why you should avoid Bloody Marys at a speakeasy, "Just like the Jager Bomb, give us a chance to impress you with something that will really make your night." A Bloody Mary can be made many ways, but no matter how you mix it, it simply isn't a good way to take advantage of your speakeasy mixologist's talents and inventive drink potential. Leave run-of-the-mill cocktails you can order just about anywhere for a standard bar and stick to one of the six recommended cocktails featured in this article instead. You'll be glad you did.