A Speakeasy Bartender Slings Us 6 Cocktails To Order And 6 To Avoid

Speakeasies may have got their start in the Prohibition Era of the Roaring '20s, but today they have evolved into much more. In fact, many of them offer one-of-a-kind cocktail experiences that bend tradition and keep you guessing at every turn. If you're lucky enough to find one (you'll have to do some research), there are a few drinks to avoid and several others that just might make your visit more than worth the extra effort.

To determine some of the best and worst cocktails to order at a speakeasy I consulted with Angelina Lopez, a bartender at Easy's Cocktail Lounge in Las Vegas, Nevada. As a speakeasy bartender, she had some super helpful insights regarding how to make the most of your next visit to this style of bar. Whether you get a chance to drop into Easy's or another sultry speakeasy, the information she divulged will point you in the right direction — even if it doesn't tell you exactly how to find the entrance. Spoiler alert: Easy's is located behind a secret door found in the Aria's Proper Eats Food Hall. However, for every other speakeasy, you'll have to seek out the hidden door yourself. Just remember, many speakeasies have limited space, so you may want to make a reservation before you show up.