Elevate Your Zucchini Bread With A Touch Of Sweetness

When it comes to using up a glut of courgettes, you're not short on options, from a delicious zucchini risotto to a simple meatball-stuffed zucchini boat. But the king of these recipes just might be zucchini bread, banana bread's arguably more chic, summer-y cousin. And as great as an easy homemade zucchini loaf is, sometimes you might want to elevate things just a touch. To that end, reach for some chocolate! The dark, rich earthiness that cocoa powder or melted dark chocolate provides will liven up the mild, bright taste of the zucchini, delivering a deliciously moist yet surprisingly complex bake. Chocolate also pairs well with spices like cinnamon, a common zucchini bread flavor enhancer.

Incorporating chocolate into your recipe is super simple. If you want to use cocoa powder, go for the unsweetened stuff and start with ¼ cup for every three cups of flour, so as not to overwhelm the zucchini's delicate flavor. What will really kick things up a notch, though, is the addition of real chocolate. How much you use is up to you, but folding either chopped chocolate or chocolate chips into your batter before baking the bread will result in gooey, decadent pockets of rich sweetness throughout, elevating the loaf to ultimate comfort food status. Or, drizzle melted chocolate on top and swirl it throughout the loaf with a butter knife before baking.