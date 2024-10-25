Cowboy Caviar Is The Flavorful Dip That Belongs On Steak

Cowboy — or Texas — caviar is one of those vegetable dips so good you can eat it straight. Similar to a classic bacony succotash, it is primarily composed of black-eyed peas, onions, peppers, and some form of acid – usually vinegar or lemon juice. It's quite filling for a dip, thanks to its variety of vegetables, so if you want to eat it straight, we won't tell anyone.

However, it's a masterful topping for steaks. The earthiness of the peas, the sharpness of the peppers and lemon juice, and the bite of onion makes it a fantastic topping for lean beef like flank steaks or sirloins. Since it has so much flavor on its own, you won't need fancy pre-mixed spices or long marinating times to impart some extra flavor. Just sprinkle a couple spoonfuls on top, and you've got a unique way to add tasty veggies to your red meat.

Since cowboy caviar is so versatile, you can mix and match ingredients however you want. While black-eyed peas and peppers make up most of the dip, you can always substitute in kidney beans for a little more bulk or scotch bonnets for some extra heat. However, the dip does need acid, so if you don't use lemon juice, try using lime juice (or check out a comprehensive guide to all the vinegars). A Texas caviar recipe is a flexible thing, so tailor it with your entrée in mind.