Cowboy Caviar Is The Flavorful Dip That Belongs On Steak
Cowboy — or Texas — caviar is one of those vegetable dips so good you can eat it straight. Similar to a classic bacony succotash, it is primarily composed of black-eyed peas, onions, peppers, and some form of acid – usually vinegar or lemon juice. It's quite filling for a dip, thanks to its variety of vegetables, so if you want to eat it straight, we won't tell anyone.
However, it's a masterful topping for steaks. The earthiness of the peas, the sharpness of the peppers and lemon juice, and the bite of onion makes it a fantastic topping for lean beef like flank steaks or sirloins. Since it has so much flavor on its own, you won't need fancy pre-mixed spices or long marinating times to impart some extra flavor. Just sprinkle a couple spoonfuls on top, and you've got a unique way to add tasty veggies to your red meat.
Since cowboy caviar is so versatile, you can mix and match ingredients however you want. While black-eyed peas and peppers make up most of the dip, you can always substitute in kidney beans for a little more bulk or scotch bonnets for some extra heat. However, the dip does need acid, so if you don't use lemon juice, try using lime juice (or check out a comprehensive guide to all the vinegars). A Texas caviar recipe is a flexible thing, so tailor it with your entrée in mind.
How to add cowboy caviar to beef
If you like rice bowls, cowboy caviar is a perfect addition for some Southwest taste. Whether you're cooking ground, sliced, or whole beef, add a few spoonfuls at the end to impart some extra flavor to the meat. Adding the dip once your protein is almost done cooking preserves the texture of the its ingredients.
As a topping, cowboy caviar is fantastic for tacos, salads, and sandwiches. For tacos and sandwiches, heat up a portion for 30 seconds to prevent it from cooling down the steak. For salads, keep the acid of your dressing in mind. If you use something like vinaigrette, you may want to skip the caviar unless you've got a craving for something tart.
If you want something truly decadent, cowboy caviar is a great topping when eating the perfect steak tartare. This tartare already has a touch of acid, but the smooth taste of well-cooked black-eyed peas and the crunch of peppers offers a delightfully flavorful texture to an upscale appetizer. Regardless, if you eat it with kettle-cooked chips, soft bread, or crackers, both tartare and cowboy caviar work well on just about anything.