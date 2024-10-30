The Savory Glaze Your Ice Cream Has Been Missing
Sometimes what may sound like the craziest food suggestion can end up being the most delicious. If you're a fan of sweet and savory combos, this is the ultimate hack to elevate your dessert game: Drizzle some balsamic glaze over your ice cream for a refreshing, tangy-sugary contrast that's truly unforgettable.
Do note that this glaze is not the same as regular balsamic vinegar. Balsamic glaze is vinegar that has been cooked down into a syrupy consistency, making it richer, slightly sweeter, and thick enough to cling to your ice cream. The easiest way to enjoy this combo is by pairing the glaze with classic vanilla ice cream for a flavor-packed treat. (Some people like pairing ice cream with soy sauce for a similar savory-sweet combo.) But why stop there? Balsamic and fruit are a match made in heaven. Try drizzling the glaze on strawberry ice cream, delivering a tart, fruity, and savory contrast similar to what you get in a strawberry salad. You can also experiment with ice creams like blueberry or chocolate-cherry for a mouthwatering mix of syrupy, salty, and juicy flavors.
Make your own balsamic glaze for ice cream
Store-bought balsamic glaze is easy to find at many supermarkets, but you can also make your own and keep it in the fridge, ready to drizzle whenever an ice cream craving strikes. To make it, place balsamic vinegar into a small pan with brown sugar and bring it to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer until the mixture thickens. Remove the syrup from the heat and allow it to cool. For an extra kick of flavor, you can even experiment with adding a pinch of cinnamon or vanilla extract for a warm, spiced note. This would really complement ice cream flavors like caramel, cinnamon roll, or even pumpkin.
If you want to get even more adventurous with your topping, try making a blueberry balsamic glaze. Combine blueberries and sugar in a saucepan, simmer them down, and then add balsamic vinegar. Let it reduce just like a normal glaze, add a splash of lemon juice, and cool before drizzling. It's a fruity, tangy twist that will transform your ice cream and any other sweet treat. Try it on a berry sundae or over blueberry pie a la mode.