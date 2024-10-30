The Savory Glaze Your Ice Cream Has Been Missing

Sometimes what may sound like the craziest food suggestion can end up being the most delicious. If you're a fan of sweet and savory combos, this is the ultimate hack to elevate your dessert game: Drizzle some balsamic glaze over your ice cream for a refreshing, tangy-sugary contrast that's truly unforgettable.

Do note that this glaze is not the same as regular balsamic vinegar. Balsamic glaze is vinegar that has been cooked down into a syrupy consistency, making it richer, slightly sweeter, and thick enough to cling to your ice cream. The easiest way to enjoy this combo is by pairing the glaze with classic vanilla ice cream for a flavor-packed treat. (Some people like pairing ice cream with soy sauce for a similar savory-sweet combo.) But why stop there? Balsamic and fruit are a match made in heaven. Try drizzling the glaze on strawberry ice cream, delivering a tart, fruity, and savory contrast similar to what you get in a strawberry salad. You can also experiment with ice creams like blueberry or chocolate-cherry for a mouthwatering mix of syrupy, salty, and juicy flavors.