For many home chefs, the idea of making another predictable loaf of basic banana bread doesn't ignite much excitement. Tired of following the same traditional banana bread recipe, Food Republic spoke to executive chef Cédric Vongerichten, who will be attending City Harvest's Bid 2024. According to the owner and executive chef of restaurants Wayan and Ma•dé in NYC, alter your standard lineup of ingredients and take your banana bread to the next level by including dark rum or banana liqueur. Vongerichten stated, "Dark rum or banana liqueur pairs well with banana bread, enhancing the banana flavor and adding complexity."

By definition, rum is composed of fermented sugarcane molasses, which gives this liquor a caramel-like quality. While light run is usually colorless and has a more neutral flavor, dark rum carries a deeper, more developed taste. More often than not, it has heavy notes of vanilla, molasses, and various spices – all of which heighten banana bread.

When considering the ingredients behind your particular recipe, it pays to also think about the various mix-in options you have — including maple syrup, chopped nuts, chocolate, and warming spices like cinnamon and clove. If you're looking for a simple way to enhance the flavor of these added ingredients, listen to Vongerichten and use a bit of banana liqueur to help enhance the fruit taste in your loaf.