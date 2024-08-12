Can You Get Tipsy From Boozy Ice Cream?

People around the world have been mixing dairy and alcohol for a long time. After the Prohibition Era, adding liquor to desserts became trendy during the 1930s, and rum raisin ice cream was concocted around the same time. The white Russian cocktail was born in the 1960s, and the mudslide cocktail was created in the 1970s — both of which blend liquor with heavy cream. With this history, it's no surprise that alcohol-infused ice cream is such a hit these days.

However, when you opt to enjoy boozy ice cream to celebrate the end of a long day, can you actually get tipsy from it? The answer isn't so simple, because it depends on how much of the dessert you eat. On average, liquor-enhanced ice cream contains 5% alcohol by volume (ABV) — the equivalent strength of an average beer.

While this might be enough to give some people a buzz, a rather large serving of boozy ice cream would be required to feel the equivalent effects of two or three cocktails. What's more, the amount of fat in the ice cream is likely to make you feel full before you can eat enough of it to feel drunk. That's why it's difficult to get tipsy by eating this booze-infused treat.