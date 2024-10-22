For Next-Level Breakfast Sandwiches, Add A Rich Layer Of Sauce

Breakfast sandwiches are a go-to for a balanced, flavorful start to your day. Whether filled with bacon and eggs, stuffed with spinach, tomato, or lox, or served on a bagel or English muffin, this breakfast of champions can be tweaked based on your tastes and the contents of your refrigerator. But there is no need to settle for a dry, boring sandwich: Elevate your meal to the next level with a rich creamy layer of sauce.

What sauce is perfect for breakfast? Hollandaise sauce. Consider a sandwich take on the classic eggs florentine -– layer spinach, eggs, and buttery hollandaise sauce into an English muffin for a breakfast that is filling and mind-blowingly delicious. This meal has all of the savory flavors of a decadent brunch, but can also be taken and eaten in hand.

Hollandaise sauce may sound like a luxury food, difficult and finicky to make, but there's no need to be discouraged. This delectable sauce can be made easily in your kitchen. A basic hollandaise sauce recipe calls for clarified butter, egg yolks, and lemon juice, whipped together until reaching the perfect creamy texture. However, there are some expert tips to make hollandaise sauce in half the time, such as adding in a bit of mayo or even some Dijon mustard for an extra kick. And this bit of extra effort is well worth it for a sandwich that is a full and complete dish, filled with flavor in every bite.