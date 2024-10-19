The Zesty Liquid You Should Spritz Over Salad For A Huge Flavor Upgrade

When you're in the mood for a refreshing yet flavorful salad, dressing is often the ingredient you rely on to create a delicious meal. However, beyond dousing your favorite salad in homemade ranch, you might want to finish with just one more ingredient to give your veggies an extra boost of flavor. Since pickle brine is the ultimate flavor shortcut for sauteed vegetables, you better believe this zesty juice can enhance all kinds of crisp salads as well. A spritz or two of pickle brine can add both acidity and salt to your next dish, without imparting an overpowering pickle flavor.

Pickle brine is usually a combination of vinegar, water, and salt. Depending on the type of pickles you enjoy eating, the juice can include a wide variety of flavorings including peppercorns, dill, and garlic, or it might be on the sweeter side. Either way, just prepare your salad as usual, toss the ingredients in your preferred dressing, then give your pickles (and brine) a solid stir to drum up any extra seasonings along the bottom of the jar. From there, simply add a spoonful or two of brine and mix. This simple addition amplifies the flavors of any salad in a snap. However, keep in mind that certain salad recipes complement this tangy ingredient more than others.