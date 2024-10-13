Is A Pumpkin A Fruit Or A Vegetable?

Whether you're indulging in a pumpkin espresso martini or adding canned pumpkin to cornbread for a fall twist, there's no limit to how everybody's favorite gourd can be used to elevate countless foods. But while you're having a slice of pie or PSL, have you ever wondered if the pumpkin you're enjoying is a fruit or a vegetable? Well, we definitely have — and after some digging around, we found an answer.

While your knee-jerk reaction may be to classify pumpkins (which are winter squash) as veggies, they're actually considered to be fruits. This is because pumpkins and all squash contain seeds and develop from a flowering plant, two attributes that describe fruits from a biological perspective. In fact, pumpkins are scientifically considered berries(!), namely a subcategory called pepos. While it's not uncommon for fruits to be mistakenly considered vegetables — like tomatoes, cucumbers, and eggplant — the only "true" veggies with seeds are typically legumes, which include foods like peas or lentils. The more you know, right?

Getting your mind around pumpkins being a fruit may take some time, but it's not something you should stress yourself out about. The line between fruits and veggies has always been blurry, and at the end of the day, all of them are nutritious and delicious.