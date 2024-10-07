The US State That Grows The Most Pumpkins
If you've eaten pumpkin pie recently, take some time to thank the great state of Illinois. As the country's leading producer of fall's favorite cucurbit, the Prairie State devoted over 17,000 acres in 2022 to its cultivation, almost three times as many acres as the next leading provider. About 80% of that land was dedicated to growing varieties processed into cooking ingredients. This may explain why, in 2015, Governor Bruce Rauner officially declared pumpkin pie as Illinois's official pie variety.
There are a handful of reasons why pumpkins are so prevalent in Illinois. The state's growing conditions are perfect, with warm springs and summers and sandy soil that drains water quickly. It's not called the Prairie State for nothing. Sandy prairies naturally have few trees so there are wide tracts of farmland perfect for all-day sunlight. Nestle Libby is an enormous processing center in Morton, a town credited for producing 85% of all canned pumpkin sold in the U.S.
In addition to cultivating more tasty varieties, Illinois grows a large amount of ornamental pumpkins used for displays and jack-o-lanterns every fall. However, its most profitable, abundant, and in-demand variants remain the edible pumpkins people enjoy all year round. This surprisingly diverse spectrum of plants produces a wide variety of applications ranging in sweetness, size, and recipes.
What to do with canned pumpkin
Raw pumpkin can be a wonderful thing, but Illinois is famed for its canned pumpkin. It's a surprisingly versatile ingredient that can act as the autumnal twist to add to cornbread or a creamy smoothie. Other than as a filling for pies, this ingredient is a flavorful addition to any grain-based food like this spiced pumpkin waffles recipe. Depending on how much pumpkin you use, you won't have to make many changes to your recipe. Simply add a couple spoonfuls into your batter or dough, and you have a pumpkin-flavored treat. It may add more moisture to your recipe, so compensate for this by using a little less liquid like milk or water.
If you're not a pasta purist, you can even use canned pumpkin to make Giada de Laurentiis' most comforting carbonara. The smooth, rich taste of pumpkin pairs well with cheese and fat from guanciale and pancetta for a more savory option. You can also use canned pumpkin to skip the simmering step in pumpkin soup. Add one can for every two cups of stock or water for a creamy, fall-inspired dinner.
Store leftover canned pumpkin in the fridge to maximize its shelf life and ensure none goes to waste. With how versatile and yummy this ingredient is, you'll want to add spoonfuls to just about everything this fall.