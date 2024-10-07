The US State That Grows The Most Pumpkins

If you've eaten pumpkin pie recently, take some time to thank the great state of Illinois. As the country's leading producer of fall's favorite cucurbit, the Prairie State devoted over 17,000 acres in 2022 to its cultivation, almost three times as many acres as the next leading provider. About 80% of that land was dedicated to growing varieties processed into cooking ingredients. This may explain why, in 2015, Governor Bruce Rauner officially declared pumpkin pie as Illinois's official pie variety.

There are a handful of reasons why pumpkins are so prevalent in Illinois. The state's growing conditions are perfect, with warm springs and summers and sandy soil that drains water quickly. It's not called the Prairie State for nothing. Sandy prairies naturally have few trees so there are wide tracts of farmland perfect for all-day sunlight. Nestle Libby is an enormous processing center in Morton, a town credited for producing 85% of all canned pumpkin sold in the U.S.

In addition to cultivating more tasty varieties, Illinois grows a large amount of ornamental pumpkins used for displays and jack-o-lanterns every fall. However, its most profitable, abundant, and in-demand variants remain the edible pumpkins people enjoy all year round. This surprisingly diverse spectrum of plants produces a wide variety of applications ranging in sweetness, size, and recipes.