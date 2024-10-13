The 3 Ingredient Beer Cocktail For Espresso Martini Lovers

Beer in a cocktail? It might sound odd, but when you pair the right kind of beer with complementary ingredients, you can achieve drink nirvana. If an espresso martini is your drink of choice, you can make a simple, three-ingredient beer cocktail that achieves that same rich coffee flavor profile with a hoppy twist. It starts with reaching for a specific brew: stout beer. Stouts usually taste dark and toasty with hints of caramel, chocolate, and coffee, so mixing one with espresso and coffee liqueur brings all those decadent flavors forward.

To make this cocktail, mix equal parts chilled espresso (or instant coffee, a simple substitute in an espresso martini) with coffee liqueur like Kahlua, and chill for at least 30 minutes. Pour the mixture evenly into two beer glasses, along with a half-bottle of stout beer into each, and serve.

The most fun aspect of this drink is that stout beer comes in different varieties. Experiment with different styles to achieve your perfect espresso beer cocktail. Brewed with cocoa extract, you can guess that chocolate stouts add a chocolatey creaminess, while breakfast stouts mix in hints of dark chocolate, roasted java, nutty oatmeal, and caramelized sugar. Pastry stouts taste like a bittersweet dessert with notes of toasted nuts, vanilla bean, and chocolate.