Make Espresso Martinis Easier With One Simple Substitute

Invented in the 1980s by renowned British bartender Dick Bradsell, the espresso martini has enjoyed a surge of popularity in recent years. With its indulgent, punch-packing blend of espresso, coffee liqueur, vodka, and simple syrup, this drink is so beloved that England even has an annual Espresso Martini Fest, which celebrates the cocktail in all its glory. If you can't make it out to the festival, a homemade version does the trick, but what if you don't have an espresso machine handy? Instant espresso is a simple substitute that makes it easier than ever to whip up this decadent-tasting drink.

To try it out, just steep instant espresso in hot water, pour into a cocktail shaker and let it cool, then add the coffee liqueur and vodka and shake vigorously. Be sure to strain it with a fine mesh sieve into your martini glass to remove any stray espresso granules. Finally, garnish with coffee beans, cocoa powder, or even a chocolate drizzle.

Skeptical of instant espresso? Today's instant coffees are a far cry from your parents' Folger's. Instant coffee is essentially granules of freeze-dried or dehydrated coffee that are reconstituted in hot water. Since espresso is more concentrated than regular joe from the get-go, an instant espresso has an even richer, deeper flavor, so it definitely does the job of kicking up your martini.