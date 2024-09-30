Make Espresso Martinis Easier With One Simple Substitute
Invented in the 1980s by renowned British bartender Dick Bradsell, the espresso martini has enjoyed a surge of popularity in recent years. With its indulgent, punch-packing blend of espresso, coffee liqueur, vodka, and simple syrup, this drink is so beloved that England even has an annual Espresso Martini Fest, which celebrates the cocktail in all its glory. If you can't make it out to the festival, a homemade version does the trick, but what if you don't have an espresso machine handy? Instant espresso is a simple substitute that makes it easier than ever to whip up this decadent-tasting drink.
To try it out, just steep instant espresso in hot water, pour into a cocktail shaker and let it cool, then add the coffee liqueur and vodka and shake vigorously. Be sure to strain it with a fine mesh sieve into your martini glass to remove any stray espresso granules. Finally, garnish with coffee beans, cocoa powder, or even a chocolate drizzle.
Skeptical of instant espresso? Today's instant coffees are a far cry from your parents' Folger's. Instant coffee is essentially granules of freeze-dried or dehydrated coffee that are reconstituted in hot water. Since espresso is more concentrated than regular joe from the get-go, an instant espresso has an even richer, deeper flavor, so it definitely does the job of kicking up your martini.
More ways to use instant espresso
This instant coffee swap makes an espresso martini more accessible, and there are even more ways to make it easier. Dick Bradsell preferred using Wyborowa vodka and Kahlúa coffee liqueur in his original drink, and if you don't care to invest in big bottles for this one recipe, try seeking out minis instead. A splash of Bailey's is sometimes added to the drink to dial up the smooth and creamy factor, but in a pinch, liquid coffee creamer can elevate espresso martinis, too. Also, the original espresso martini recipe calls for simple syrup, but you can mix sugar right into the hot, steeped espresso to dissolve it and keep things quick and easy.
Once you've purchased a container of instant espresso, don't feel like you have to drink it all, whether in martinis or by itself! Alton Brown prefers instant espresso's bolder flavors in his version of dalgona coffee, while boxed cake mix can get a delicious pick-me-up from adding instant espresso to the batter. It's also delicious in tiramisu and truffles, and baked goods like brownies, pies, and tarts. Dry rubs and seasoning mixes can even incorporate instant espresso, and pair especially well with beef and pork.