How To Store Leftover Canned Pumpkin For Maximum Shelf Life

Whether you're whipping up a pumpkin pie or blending creamy pumpkin smoothies, you may find yourself with a little leftover canned pumpkin. Thankfully, it's easy to store so that you can repurpose it for other recipes.

The most important part of ensuring that leftover canned pumpkin remains as tasty as it was when you first opened it is to transfer it to an airtight container. While it's tempting to just slide the opened can into the fridge rather than dirtying up another dish, the puree's flavor may degrade over time if left in the can, particularly if it's uncovered. Then, once you've sealed it in the container, you can store it in the fridge safely for up to a week. The one caveat is that you may want to avoid storing it in the door of your fridge where the temperature is less stable than other areas.

If you really want to extend its life, you can freeze canned pumpkin and it will last for a year. If possible, use an airtight glass storage container to prevent freezer burn.