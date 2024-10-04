Don't Fuss With A Roux And Use One Ingredient For Creamy Mac And Cheese
While it's handy to have a good boxed mac and cheese stocked in the pantry, nothing quite beats making the creamy comfort food classic yourself. The problem is a lot can go wrong with the roux — a key component for the sauce in most recipes, made by mixing melted butter with flour and gradually whisking in hot milk. To avoid a disappointing lumpy or gloopy result next time, skip this labor-intensive step altogether. Instead, replace the roux with another ingredient you likely have in your pantry: evaporated milk.
Milk is made up of fat, milk proteins, and water, but when it's heated, the milk proteins and water separate, which can result in curdling. Evaporated milk (not to be confused with condensed milk) is much less likely to separate or curdle than regular milk because of how it's made — the milk is heated until around 60% of the water has evaporated.
When making mac and cheese, the purpose of the roux is to thicken the milky sauce and stabilize it, reducing the risk of it splitting. But it needs constant stirring to get a smooth consistency. The flour must be cooked to avoid an unpleasant raw flour taste, and the milk needs to be heated before being added gradually so the components properly combine. In short, it's a lot of effort and can be tricky to get just right. Switching to evaporated milk produces a rich creamy sauce with no fuss.
How to use evaporated milk for a silkier sauce
It's quicker and easier to make mac and cheese with evaporated milk rather than a roux — and you can do it with just three ingredients. All you need is equal amounts (in ounces) of elbow macaroni, evaporated milk, and grated cheese, making it a great option for a speedy lunch or supper using pantry and fridge staples.
You can make the mac and cheese either on the stovetop or in the oven. If you're making it on the stove, use less water to cook the pasta so that more starch stays in the pan — this will help the sauce to come together and become silky. Add enough water so the macaroni is just covered, then when it's almost cooked and most of the water has disappeared, tip in the evaporated milk and cheese to create the sauce. For an oven-baked version, assemble layers of just-cooked pasta, cheese, and a few dots of butter in your dish. Then pour a can of evaporated milk over the top before baking.
For a richer result, combine evaporated milk with eggs. Simply whisk the two ingredients together with grated cheese, and don't forget to add a pinch of nutmeg — a key ingredient that takes cream sauces to the next level. Add mustard powder, garlic powder, or hot sauce to the evaporated milk for an extra kick, or a little butter for a luxurious finish.