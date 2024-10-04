Don't Fuss With A Roux And Use One Ingredient For Creamy Mac And Cheese

While it's handy to have a good boxed mac and cheese stocked in the pantry, nothing quite beats making the creamy comfort food classic yourself. The problem is a lot can go wrong with the roux — a key component for the sauce in most recipes, made by mixing melted butter with flour and gradually whisking in hot milk. To avoid a disappointing lumpy or gloopy result next time, skip this labor-intensive step altogether. Instead, replace the roux with another ingredient you likely have in your pantry: evaporated milk.

Milk is made up of fat, milk proteins, and water, but when it's heated, the milk proteins and water separate, which can result in curdling. Evaporated milk (not to be confused with condensed milk) is much less likely to separate or curdle than regular milk because of how it's made — the milk is heated until around 60% of the water has evaporated.

When making mac and cheese, the purpose of the roux is to thicken the milky sauce and stabilize it, reducing the risk of it splitting. But it needs constant stirring to get a smooth consistency. The flour must be cooked to avoid an unpleasant raw flour taste, and the milk needs to be heated before being added gradually so the components properly combine. In short, it's a lot of effort and can be tricky to get just right. Switching to evaporated milk produces a rich creamy sauce with no fuss.