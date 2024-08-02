This One Ingredient Takes Your Cream Sauces To The Next Level

Cream sauces add a comforting richness to so many dishes, wrapping all the ingredients together like a velvety soft blanket. But if you feel like the creamy component sometimes lacks flavor when you make it at home, then there's one often-overlooked ingredient that can deliver almost restaurant-worthy results every time: nutmeg.

Nutmeg is the seed of the Myristica fragrans tree (yes, it's a seed, not a nut, despite the name). You might associate the flavor more with seasonal treats like pumpkin pie or eggnog, but it also brings that familiar warmth and subtly sweet spice to everyday savory dishes as well as desserts. This versatility and adaptability make it one of the secret ingredients you should be adding to spaghetti sauce, and the spice goes especially well in creamier variations.

While it's sometimes marked as an optional ingredient in recipes, nutmeg is actually a key seasoning in many white sauces. It can enhance a basic béchamel, and bring extra depth to any rich cream sauce to serve with pasta, chicken, fish, or vegetables. You only need a pinch, but the impact is well worth it, as it adds an earthy complexity that stops the finished result from tasting flat, bland, or just a bit one-note