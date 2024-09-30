The Boxed Mac And Cheese We Always Have Stocked In The Pantry

One of America's most beloved, easy go-to dinners, boxed mac and cheese, has a place in every pantry (and heart). Food Republic ranked boxed mac and cheese from best to worst, and our top choice for this satisfying treat is Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese.

There are a few things that count against our ideal choice for mac and cheese. The first is a slippery, floppy noodle — one that doesn't hold its shape or the cheese sauce. A loose, runny, or mealy cheese sauce that doesn't cling to the pasta is another no-no. But the most important negative that we found is when a sauce doesn't contain any actual cheese in the ingredient list.

So, what determines the tastiest boxed macaroni and cheese? It comes down to texture, flavor, and the creamy luxuriousness we all love. The pasta shape must be perfectly sized to retain an even coating of cheese sauce. The sauce must be velvety and cling effortlessly to the pasta, so that every bite can be enjoyed. The flavor should be bold, cheesy, and well-balanced. To top it off, the dish should be fast and easy to make. Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheddar delivers on all counts.