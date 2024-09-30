The Boxed Mac And Cheese We Always Have Stocked In The Pantry
One of America's most beloved, easy go-to dinners, boxed mac and cheese, has a place in every pantry (and heart). Food Republic ranked boxed mac and cheese from best to worst, and our top choice for this satisfying treat is Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese.
There are a few things that count against our ideal choice for mac and cheese. The first is a slippery, floppy noodle — one that doesn't hold its shape or the cheese sauce. A loose, runny, or mealy cheese sauce that doesn't cling to the pasta is another no-no. But the most important negative that we found is when a sauce doesn't contain any actual cheese in the ingredient list.
So, what determines the tastiest boxed macaroni and cheese? It comes down to texture, flavor, and the creamy luxuriousness we all love. The pasta shape must be perfectly sized to retain an even coating of cheese sauce. The sauce must be velvety and cling effortlessly to the pasta, so that every bite can be enjoyed. The flavor should be bold, cheesy, and well-balanced. To top it off, the dish should be fast and easy to make. Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheddar delivers on all counts.
Why Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheddar is the best
Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese is made with Cracker Barrel cheddar cheese, an award-winning aged cheese that Kraft launched in 1954 with an heirloom starter culture. This vibrant, cheesy flavor is the biggest reason behind Food Republic's high marks. In our side-by-side tasting, we also credited Cracker Barrel's macaroni noodles as having an excellent size and shape to "hold sauce beautifully" while maintaining an al dente texture. In fact, the macaroni has small ridges to make the noodles grippier. No slippery suckers here.
Convenience is another reason this mac and cheese tested well. The box comes with pasta and a ready-made cheese sauce packet, requiring no additional ingredients like butter or milk (though, if you want to go the extra mile, there are plenty of delicious ingredients that upgrade boxed mac and cheese). It only takes 15 minutes to prepare.
If you're interested in variation, Food Republic also liked Cracker Barrel Sharp White Cheddar, Cheddar Havarti, and Parmesan White Cheddar flavors. Or, for another brand entirely, try our second place winner, Annie's Deluxe Shells & Aged Cheddar, or our third place choice, Private Selection Wisconsin Five Cheese Blend Macaroni & Cheese.