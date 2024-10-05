Ulysses S. Grant's Alleged Favorite Bourbon Still Exists Today
A bourbon whiskey with a presidential flair? That's precisely the call Old Crow Bourbon Whiskey answers. Rumor has it that Old Crow was the favorite of the 18th President of the United States, Ulysses S. Grant, who led the Union Army's victory over the Confederates during the Civil War.
This one-of-a-kind spirit dates back to 1835 and is still available at liquor stores across the U.S. today. In fact, Old Crow was touted as the number one pick for many whiskey drinkers until the end of World War II. The name "Old Crow" comes from the name of a doctor and scientist, Dr. James C. Crow. His work contributed to the method commonly used in whiskeys today called the "sour mash process." This process entails fermenting grains, like barley, wheat, or corn with acidity. Distilling this way prevents the growth of harmful bacteria and creates an aged, balanced product.
Old Pepper Distillery first produced Old Crow, but as it grew in popularity, it was overtaken by National Distillers. When love for the storied bourbon gradually fell, it was sold in 1987 to the well-known distillery James B. Beam (Jim Beam), and they've been producing the presidential 80-proof bourbon ever since.
How to use Old Crow bourbon
Old Crows' official tasting notes describe aromas of "honey, candy corn[,] and sweet citrus" and tastes of "vanilla, caramel, with a touch of oak" (per Jim Beam). These sweet flavors might make someone's favorite straight pour of whiskey, but not everyone prefers a glass of whiskey neat. This historic amber-colored spirit is versatile to have on hand for cocktails and recipes alike.
Use Old Crow as your go-to in a bourbon sour cocktail. The honey notes in the alcohol complement the sweetness of the sugar and the lemon's tart tang. Of course, make sure to top this beverage with mixologists' favorite cocktail cherries: Luxardo Maraschino cherries. Keep things historically "old-fashioned" (pun intended) with an easy old-fashioned recipe that will bring out the sweet citrus flavors of the bourbon. By swapping two ounces of your normal bourbon for Old Crow before stirring in a few dashes of orange bitters, you can create a cocktail that plays up the bitter flavors and oak notes.
Looking for ways to impart some presidential wisdom into a dessert? Tantalize your tastebuds by incorporating Gran'ts favorite into bourbon ice cream. Doing so produces a boozy treat with a symphony of varying vanilla notes (from vanilla bean and whiskey) and gives striking notes of candy corn that mesh flawlessly with creamy dairy.