Ulysses S. Grant's Alleged Favorite Bourbon Still Exists Today

A bourbon whiskey with a presidential flair? That's precisely the call Old Crow Bourbon Whiskey answers. Rumor has it that Old Crow was the favorite of the 18th President of the United States, Ulysses S. Grant, who led the Union Army's victory over the Confederates during the Civil War.

This one-of-a-kind spirit dates back to 1835 and is still available at liquor stores across the U.S. today. In fact, Old Crow was touted as the number one pick for many whiskey drinkers until the end of World War II. The name "Old Crow" comes from the name of a doctor and scientist, Dr. James C. Crow. His work contributed to the method commonly used in whiskeys today called the "sour mash process." This process entails fermenting grains, like barley, wheat, or corn with acidity. Distilling this way prevents the growth of harmful bacteria and creates an aged, balanced product.

Old Pepper Distillery first produced Old Crow, but as it grew in popularity, it was overtaken by National Distillers. When love for the storied bourbon gradually fell, it was sold in 1987 to the well-known distillery James B. Beam (Jim Beam), and they've been producing the presidential 80-proof bourbon ever since.