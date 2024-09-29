How Long You Should Cook Acorn Squash In The Air Fryer For The Perfect Texture

As the weather turns cool and colorful leaves begin to fall, you might be eager to bust out your favorite squash recipes — like winter squash with couscous or baked squash with radicchio salad. Next to popular butternut squash and spaghetti squash, acorn squash may be the perfect variety to prepare in your air fryer. Not only is acorn squash smaller in size, which makes it a better fit for your fryer basket, but this seasonal veggie also has edible skin – making it easier to prepare. In order to achieve deliciously tender acorn squash with caramelized edges, cook times vary based on the size, how you decide to slice it, and its intended use upon serving.

When you're looking for a vegetable-friendly base for your next batch of spicy meatballs or a nutritious way to add creamy goodness to your favorite soup recipes, air-fry acorn squash in large chunks or halves. Roast halves of acorn squash cut side down on parchment paper or a silicone liner in your fryer basket for 20 minutes at 380 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, simply flip over your squash and roast for another 10 minutes until the flesh is easily pierced with a fork. For an even faster cooking time, consider pre-slicing your acorn squash to add more autumn-inspired flair to everyday meals.