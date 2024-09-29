How Long You Should Cook Acorn Squash In The Air Fryer For The Perfect Texture
As the weather turns cool and colorful leaves begin to fall, you might be eager to bust out your favorite squash recipes — like winter squash with couscous or baked squash with radicchio salad. Next to popular butternut squash and spaghetti squash, acorn squash may be the perfect variety to prepare in your air fryer. Not only is acorn squash smaller in size, which makes it a better fit for your fryer basket, but this seasonal veggie also has edible skin – making it easier to prepare. In order to achieve deliciously tender acorn squash with caramelized edges, cook times vary based on the size, how you decide to slice it, and its intended use upon serving.
When you're looking for a vegetable-friendly base for your next batch of spicy meatballs or a nutritious way to add creamy goodness to your favorite soup recipes, air-fry acorn squash in large chunks or halves. Roast halves of acorn squash cut side down on parchment paper or a silicone liner in your fryer basket for 20 minutes at 380 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, simply flip over your squash and roast for another 10 minutes until the flesh is easily pierced with a fork. For an even faster cooking time, consider pre-slicing your acorn squash to add more autumn-inspired flair to everyday meals.
More ways to air-fry acorn squash
If you're not planning on using your air-fried acorn squash as a scoop-worthy side dish, pre-slice this seasonal veggie to retain more of its texture. Since acorn squash has whimsical ridges, cut this vegetable into rings or half-moons. Roast your veggies at 380 or 390 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes until golden brown. Air-frying cubes or slices of squash give you the best of both worlds: Not only does the inner flesh turn out creamy and tender, but the exterior of each slice produces a perfectly caramelized texture.
Keep in mind — there are a few factors to consider when deciding how long you should cook your acorn squash in the air fryer. If you take the optional step of softening your squash in boiling water or your microwave before slicing, this can decrease cooking time. Moreover, the size of your squash also plays a role in timing. An overfilled fryer basket may cause your air fryer to steam instead of roast, which can leave your veg soggy. When cooking a larger squash, leave enough room in your air fryer to roast everything until it reaches the right consistency. Sure enough, your air fryer can help you make several tasty seasonal side dishes. Just like you can air fry brussel sprouts for impossibly crispy results, utilize this nifty appliance to make perfectly roasted acorn squash.