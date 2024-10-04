For A Protein-Packed Twist On Buffalo Chicken Dip, Use Cottage Cheese
Buffalo chicken dip typically combines Buffalo sauce, chicken, cream cheese, ranch dressing, and shredded cheese. The outcome is a delicious, tangy, spicy dish that's perfect for game day (or really any day). Whether you prefer to scoop mounds of this cheesy creation on tortilla chips or celery (or skip the vessel and eat it by the spoonful), there's a new twist on the classic Buffalo dip that's super creamy and protein-rich. Better yet, it's a grocery store staple. This surprisingly versatile ingredient is cottage cheese.
The most common method for using cottage cheese is to replace some (or all) of the necessary cream cheese in your Buffalo chicken dip recipe. It provides more protein than cream cheese, but will make your dip a bit looser than you're accustomed to. One cup of cottage cheese packs around 25 grams of protein, while cream cheese has less than 14 grams per cup.
When you're shopping for cottage cheese, you will notice that it comes in different milkfat percentages ranging from 1% to 4% and curd sizes, such as small or large. Choosing 4% will result in a thicker, creamier dip — whereas a lower one, like 1%, has more water content, creating a thinner consistency to your dip. It will add a mild, almost undetectable milky taste to your dip and is also slightly more salty than cream cheese.
How to add cottage cheese to your dip
One way to add cottage cheese to your Buffalo dip is to add it directly from the tub when combining all of the ingredients. This method leaves tiny cheese pockets as the curds soften throughout the dish. If you want to eliminate the chunky texture, you can blend it. Use this silky spread to replace a portion or all of the creamy dairy ingredients (mayo, sour cream, cream cheese, etc). Going this route leaves an undetectable change in the dip's mouthfeel, resulting in a smoother taste. If you notice it's not blending well, add some of the Buffalo sauce or ranch dressing to produce a velvety finish.
And if you have extra blended cottage cheese, you can use it to make homemade ranch dressing to either go in your dip or serve alongside it to quell the spice. You can easily swap the mayo with cottage cheese, stir in milk and ranch seasonings, and voila– you've got the perfect extra punch of protein. Even better news: if you don't finish your Buffalo dip, it makes yummy leftovers. If you're lucky enough to have leftover Buffalo chicken dip, make a chicken quesadilla, spreading a layer of cottage cheese and Buffalo chicken dip for the most delicious melty meal. Or, consider adding a scoop of this protein-packed, rich, and tangy dip as a spicy kick to your mac and cheese.