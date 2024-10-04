For A Protein-Packed Twist On Buffalo Chicken Dip, Use Cottage Cheese

Buffalo chicken dip typically combines Buffalo sauce, chicken, cream cheese, ranch dressing, and shredded cheese. The outcome is a delicious, tangy, spicy dish that's perfect for game day (or really any day). Whether you prefer to scoop mounds of this cheesy creation on tortilla chips or celery (or skip the vessel and eat it by the spoonful), there's a new twist on the classic Buffalo dip that's super creamy and protein-rich. Better yet, it's a grocery store staple. This surprisingly versatile ingredient is cottage cheese.

The most common method for using cottage cheese is to replace some (or all) of the necessary cream cheese in your Buffalo chicken dip recipe. It provides more protein than cream cheese, but will make your dip a bit looser than you're accustomed to. One cup of cottage cheese packs around 25 grams of protein, while cream cheese has less than 14 grams per cup.

When you're shopping for cottage cheese, you will notice that it comes in different milkfat percentages ranging from 1% to 4% and curd sizes, such as small or large. Choosing 4% will result in a thicker, creamier dip — whereas a lower one, like 1%, has more water content, creating a thinner consistency to your dip. It will add a mild, almost undetectable milky taste to your dip and is also slightly more salty than cream cheese.