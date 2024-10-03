Give Your Baked Goods A Touch Of Fall With Pumpkin Spice Pretzels

Sweet and salty is always going to be a winning combination, but adding pumpkin spice to the mix somehow makes it even better. Pumpkin spice pretzels — whether store-bought or homemade — add the perfect salty and aromatic touch to all your favorite autumnal sweet treats.

Pumpkin spice pretzels can be chopped up and folded into batters and doughs. Try adding them into chocolate chip or white chocolate cranberry cookies for a textural hit, and press a few big shards on top of the cookies for decoration right when they come out of the oven. Fold them into rice crispy treats, or make a fall-themed snack mix with pumpkin spice pretzels, Reese's Pieces, candy corn, toasted pecans, and plenty of Chex cereal.

Pumpkin spice pretzels are the perfect finish for cupcakes and frosted brownies too. Keep them whole, break them apart, or crush them into a pumpkin spice pretzel gravel that you can easily sprinkle on the outside of cake pops, layer cakes, or cottage cheese pumpkin cheesecake bites. For some adult indulgence, make the best-ever pumpkin espresso martini by finishing it off with whipped cream and some of this spiced pretzel dust.