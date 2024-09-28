The Key Ingredient That Breyer's Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream Is Missing

Don't let the name of the ice cream fool you. Homemade Vanilla isn't the only of Breyer's ice creams that is missing its namesake ingredient.

Another well-loved ice cream flavor is mint chocolate chip, which you would hope would have mint and, well, chocolate chips. Breyer's Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, however, has no mint listed and uses Dutched cocoa — chocolate processed with an alkaline solution — for its chocolate chips. Where does the mint flavor come from then? It's safe to assume it comes from the "natural flavor" that is also listed for the Homemade Vanilla. Again, it's possible the flavor comes from mint leaves, but it is not definite.

Breyer's Pistachio Almond Ice Cream is also missing one out of two of its key ingredients. While roasted almonds are the third listed ingredient, there is nothing pistachio-related in the ice cream besides (again) natural flavor and green food coloring to resemble the nut's green color.

When planning your next dessert a-la-mode, do your research for store-bought ice creams with the highest and lowest quality ingredients. Or, if you have some time on your hands, have a crack at making your own homemade vanilla ice cream (this time with real vanilla bean).