For Tangier Tuna Salad, Swap Mayo With One Creamy Dressing
Mayonnaise is great — on that we can all agree (except for the mayo haters out there). This condiment can be fantastic in a classic tuna salad — it's the default choice for a reason — but sometimes (especially in the heat) it can get greasy and separate, leaving your lunch a sorry, leaky mess, or maybe that characteristic fattiness can get a little overwhelming. And let's face it: Sometimes, mayo can just feel a little boring.
Don't despair, though. There are loads of delicious substitutes for mayo in your tuna salad – and one that'll give you an instant upgrade is ranch! Yup, that's right, this beloved dressing isn't just great for convincing your kids to eat their veggies; it can also act as a savory, herby replacement for plain old mayo, zhuzhing up your tuna salad in no time. That tangy freshness of ranch comes from the buttermilk in the dressing, which will cut through the meaty flavors of the tuna, bringing some extra brightness to your dish.
Making the swap couldn't be more simple: Just prepare your favorite tuna salad recipe as you normally would, and replace the mayo with any brand of ranch you like. You're going to want to aim for a ratio of two to four tablespoons of dressing to one can of tuna for that classic tuna salad consistency. And if you want to go one better, why not make your own homemade ranch dressing for the most customizable experience?
Ways to make ranch tuna salad even better
Though ranch works excellently as a subtle upgrade to your tuna salad, there are a couple things worth looking out for. Mayonnaise is much thicker than most ranch, so while the ratios we mentioned earlier are a good jumping-off point, you might want to adjust how much you add, to make sure you get the consistency you're looking for. Make sure you're draining your tuna well, too; otherwise you'll run the risk of a watery salad.
While it's better to sample as you go, if you find that the taste of your salad is a little heavy on the dressing, you can always add more tuna (or any other ingredient you fancy) to make up for it. White beans would be a great option to soak up some of that excess liquid. As it happens, tuna and white bean salad is a delicious (and nutritious) meal in and of itself. The beans will offer some extra body, making for a very satisfying addition.
There are plenty of other ways to take your tuna salad to the next level, too. Adding fresh chopped herbs like dill will bring even more brightness, and complement those subtly herby notes in the ranch. Sweet corn will bring, well, sweetness, which should balance out ranch's slightly sour profile, making for a more well-rounded final product. You could also consider bringing some heat! Chopped fresh chilis will give things a bit of bite and added freshness, while a DIY chili crisp will add a satisfyingly salty umami crunch.