For Tangier Tuna Salad, Swap Mayo With One Creamy Dressing

Mayonnaise is great — on that we can all agree (except for the mayo haters out there). This condiment can be fantastic in a classic tuna salad — it's the default choice for a reason — but sometimes (especially in the heat) it can get greasy and separate, leaving your lunch a sorry, leaky mess, or maybe that characteristic fattiness can get a little overwhelming. And let's face it: Sometimes, mayo can just feel a little boring.

Don't despair, though. There are loads of delicious substitutes for mayo in your tuna salad – and one that'll give you an instant upgrade is ranch! Yup, that's right, this beloved dressing isn't just great for convincing your kids to eat their veggies; it can also act as a savory, herby replacement for plain old mayo, zhuzhing up your tuna salad in no time. That tangy freshness of ranch comes from the buttermilk in the dressing, which will cut through the meaty flavors of the tuna, bringing some extra brightness to your dish.

Making the swap couldn't be more simple: Just prepare your favorite tuna salad recipe as you normally would, and replace the mayo with any brand of ranch you like. You're going to want to aim for a ratio of two to four tablespoons of dressing to one can of tuna for that classic tuna salad consistency. And if you want to go one better, why not make your own homemade ranch dressing for the most customizable experience?