Give Cornbread Fall Flair With A Few Simple Mix-Ins

When fall is right around the corner, it's time to bring on the comforting soups, cozy chillis, and the perfect partner for them both: a warm slice of cornbread. Revamping your current cornbread recipe to suit autumnal flavors doesn't have to be complicated — give it a fall flair with a few simple mix-ins. Whether you're making cornbread in a cast iron skillet or a standard 8x8 pan, simply add these mix-ins right before baking for an easy and flavorful impact.

Add dried fruit, like cranberries, figs, or cherries, to the cornbread. Combining any of these fruits with orange zest creates a delectable balance of citrus, sweet, and savory flavors that pair well with the sides at Thanksgiving dinner — like a basil cranberry sauce.

Chopped nuts, like walnuts or pecans with a couple of tablespoons of brown sugar, create a cornbread filled with nutty, buttery, and caramelized flavors perfect for pairing with a cup of coffee on a chilly autumn morning. For a savory fall cornbread idea, consider tossing in canned sweet corn and a couple of tablespoons of diced jalapenos. The corn enhances the cornbread's original flavor while the jalapenos deliver a spicy kick perfect for pairing with a classic beef chili recipe. As a general rule of thumb, you can add around ⅓ to ½ cups of any mix-in to one standard box of mix or one full homemade batch.