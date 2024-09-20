Give Cornbread Fall Flair With A Few Simple Mix-Ins
When fall is right around the corner, it's time to bring on the comforting soups, cozy chillis, and the perfect partner for them both: a warm slice of cornbread. Revamping your current cornbread recipe to suit autumnal flavors doesn't have to be complicated — give it a fall flair with a few simple mix-ins. Whether you're making cornbread in a cast iron skillet or a standard 8x8 pan, simply add these mix-ins right before baking for an easy and flavorful impact.
Add dried fruit, like cranberries, figs, or cherries, to the cornbread. Combining any of these fruits with orange zest creates a delectable balance of citrus, sweet, and savory flavors that pair well with the sides at Thanksgiving dinner — like a basil cranberry sauce.
Chopped nuts, like walnuts or pecans with a couple of tablespoons of brown sugar, create a cornbread filled with nutty, buttery, and caramelized flavors perfect for pairing with a cup of coffee on a chilly autumn morning. For a savory fall cornbread idea, consider tossing in canned sweet corn and a couple of tablespoons of diced jalapenos. The corn enhances the cornbread's original flavor while the jalapenos deliver a spicy kick perfect for pairing with a classic beef chili recipe. As a general rule of thumb, you can add around ⅓ to ½ cups of any mix-in to one standard box of mix or one full homemade batch.
More ways to add fall flavors into cornbread
If you want a creamy cornbread that complements fall eating, you can incorporate ⅓ cup of sour cream, a teaspoon of cinnamon, and a dash of nutmeg into your mix. This will leave you with a lightly autumnal-spiced and moist dish. Make sure to add the sour cream with the other wet ingredients and the spices with the dry for even distribution. If you want to impart the mother of all fall flavors (pumpkin pie spice) into your cornbread, add a ½ cup of pumpkin puree to the wet ingredients and two teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice to your dry ingredients.
While baking your pumpkin spice masterpiece, whip up a honey butter to dollop on top for the perfect buttery and sweet bite. Another final way to incorporate a fall twist is to add autumnal cheeses, including aged sharp cheddar, Gouda, and gruyère. Fold in a cup or more of shredded cheese into your dry ingredients to avoid clumps and get consistent cheesiness in each bite.