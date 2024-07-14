Think Twice Before Using Ricotta Cheese In These Dishes

Ricotta is an Italian staple and something that many home cooks will keep a tub of in the refrigerator all the time. It is used in a number of classic Italian dishes such as ravioli, cannelloni, and the delicious dessert cannoli. Ricotta is a popular substitution for cream cheese and heavy cream for those who are keeping an eye on calories and fat content, since it is much lower in both. However, some recipes lend themselves better than others to that low-fat substitution, and it can be difficult to work out which ones to try.

To help you in your cheesy culinary adventure, we took a look at the dishes where, although you technically can use ricotta as a substitute for one of the richer ingredients, it may not be the best choice, and could lead to a drastically different flavor or texture. From gooey mac and cheese to a classic tiramisu, some dishes just wouldn't be the same with a ricotta swap. We'll explore what ingredients make a better choice to elevate these dishes and keep your taste buds content.