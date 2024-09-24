The Enzoni Cocktail Is A Classic Drink That Starts With Grapes
A negroni is a classic drink much-loved for its simplicity and strength. Made with just three ingredients — gin, Campari, and vermouth — it was Anthony Bourdain's favorite cocktail. But you might not be so familiar with the enzoni, a more modern spin created by Neapoiltan bartender Vincenzo Errico in London, England in the early 2000s. The enzoni cocktail is also centered around equal amounts of gin and Campari, but with a couple of key differences. The vermouth element is replaced by green grapes, and lemon juice and simple syrup are added as well.
Grapes are a fairly unusual ingredient for cocktails. While berries, citrus, or tropical fruits lend themselves well to being muddled, you don't often see grape-based drinks in bars. In the enzoni, the grapes are the star, and are muddled to produce a fruity base that's then shaken up with the other ingredients. This process releases the flavor and juices from the fruit, without completely crushing it.
With naturally sweet yet acidic notes, and a touch of tannins, the grapes combine with the tart lemon to deliver a fruity taste that's similar to grapefruit. This pairs perfectly with the bitter yet citrusy flavor of the Campari, as well as the piney, herbaceous dry gin. Imagine a negroni and a gin sour had a boozy baby, and you can see the appeal of the enzoni.
How to shake up and customize an enzoni
While the negroni can be drunk either as an aperitif or digestif, the enzoni is more associated with aperitivo culture and hot weather drinking. It's a lighter drink thanks to the addition of fruit, which makes it taste brighter than a negroni. It still has that signature bitterness from the Campari, but is balanced by a subtle sweetness and citrusy freshness, too — you could think of it as a summer negroni.
An enzoni is typically served in an old fashioned glass, and garnished with a slice of orange and a green grape skewered onto a cocktail stick. The garnish adds even more citrus aroma and fruity flavor to the drink, which is also served over ice to make it extra refreshing. Just make sure to strain it into the glass, so you get all the fruity taste but a clean texture with no bits.
Just as the classic negroni recipe has spawned countless variations, the enzoni is also ripe (excuse the pun) for experimentation. A fall enzoni sees the green grapes replaced with red, and the gin switched for rye whiskey, which gives it a warmer quality. Or try a coffee enzoni, which uses black grapes in place of green, and includes coffee liqueur for a darker, richer result.