The Enzoni Cocktail Is A Classic Drink That Starts With Grapes

A negroni is a classic drink much-loved for its simplicity and strength. Made with just three ingredients — gin, Campari, and vermouth — it was Anthony Bourdain's favorite cocktail. But you might not be so familiar with the enzoni, a more modern spin created by Neapoiltan bartender Vincenzo Errico in London, England in the early 2000s. The enzoni cocktail is also centered around equal amounts of gin and Campari, but with a couple of key differences. The vermouth element is replaced by green grapes, and lemon juice and simple syrup are added as well.

Grapes are a fairly unusual ingredient for cocktails. While berries, citrus, or tropical fruits lend themselves well to being muddled, you don't often see grape-based drinks in bars. In the enzoni, the grapes are the star, and are muddled to produce a fruity base that's then shaken up with the other ingredients. This process releases the flavor and juices from the fruit, without completely crushing it.

With naturally sweet yet acidic notes, and a touch of tannins, the grapes combine with the tart lemon to deliver a fruity taste that's similar to grapefruit. This pairs perfectly with the bitter yet citrusy flavor of the Campari, as well as the piney, herbaceous dry gin. Imagine a negroni and a gin sour had a boozy baby, and you can see the appeal of the enzoni.